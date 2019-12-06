Piqua police reports highlights

The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027. Residents can also anonymously provide the Piqua Police Department with information via the Crime Stoppers Line by calling 937-615-TIPS (8477). To submit a tip anonymously online, visit the city’s website at piquaoh.org.

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of an intoxicated male who entered a residence and passed out on the couch at 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 1 on the 700 block of Brice Avenue. A male was arrested and incarcerated at the Miami County Jail. Nicholas M. Bryant, 40, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass and minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

Police were dispatched to a criminal trespassing complaint at the Red Roof Inn and Suites on Scott Drive in reference to the complainant wanting two people removed from the business at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. Both subjects were verbally warned for trespassing and left without further incident.

Officer was dispatched to a criminal trespassing complaint at Kroger in reference to an ongoing issue with a former employee at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3. Contact was made with the former employee, and he was trespassed.

MENACING: Officer dispatched to a menacing complaint at 4 p.m. on Nov. 30 on the 100 block of Mound Street. Male was warned for telecommunication harassment.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of an intoxicated female darting into traffic at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 on the 500 block of North Main Street.

There was a report of a juvenile male acting out, damaging property, and being aggressive toward another subject at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 3 on Water Street. A male juvenile was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

SUSPICIOUS: A subject wanted to let officers know someone is shooting stray animals in the area with a pellet gun. It was reported at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Dec. 2 on the 600 block of West Ash Street. Someone shot a cat in the back hip. The female subject took the cat to a vet, and they surgically removed the pellet from its back hip. She didn’t have any suspect information.

DRUG OFFENSE: Officers called to the location for a female under the influence that had fallen in the bathroom at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 on the 1600 block of Manier Avenue. The female refused a squad and admitted to using a prescription that was not hers. Evidence was seen in plain view in a vehicle. Vehicle was searched, and police found a syringe full of suspected heroin. Syringe sent to lab. This case is pending results.

There was a report of two individuals talking about using illegal narcotics at 8 p.m. on Dec. 2 on the 300 block of South Street. Contact was made with the individuals, and one was arrested for drug possession and other charges and booked into the Miami County Jail. Daniel L. Leonard, 49, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of methamphetamine, first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument, and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident.

FOUND PROPERTY: A bicycle was found between two houses at 9:10 p.m. on Dec. 2 on the 500 block of Ann Street. It was placed into property.

THEFT: Items were reported stolen from a vehicle sometime between Dec. 2-3 on the 400 block of West High Street.

A female subject reported a package was stolen from her porch sometime between noon and 2 p.m. on Dec. 2 on the 500 block of Adams Street.

BURGLARY: A female subject reported items stolen from her residence on the 1300 block of Washington Avenue, occurring sometime between Dec. 1-3.

PHYSICAL CONTROL: While on patrol in the area of Camaro Court and Van Way, a male was observed slumped over the steering wheel of a running vehicle at approximately 3 a.m. on Dec. 3. The driver was observed to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and arrested for physical control. Matthew A. Kiser, 29, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor physical control of a vehicle in connection with this incident.

WARRANT: Skyler T. Smith, 20, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor stopping after an accident on other than public roads or highways on Dec. 3 on the 600 block of West Greene Street.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: There was a report of a hit skip accident at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 on the 400 block of Riverside Drive.

ACCIDENT: A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 3 on the 8400 block of North County Road 25-A. The at-fault driver was cited.

A semi struck three parked vehicles at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 3 on the 600 block of West Water Street. The driver of the semi suffered an apparent medical emergency and was taken to the hospital by squad.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer was dispatched to a criminal damaging complaint in reference to the complainant’s Chevrolet 3500 rear truck window getting shot out with a BB gun on the 200 block of Brentwood Avenue. It occurred sometime between 9 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 3.

There was a report of a tire to a vehicle being slashed at 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 3o on the 500 block of South Street. This case is pending a video and follow up with suspects.

COUNTERFEITING: An officer was dispatched to a fraud complaint at a Domino’s Pizza in reference to a delivery driver receiving counterfeit money on a delivery at midnight on Dec. 4 on the 500 block of South Wayne Street. The case is currently pending investigation.