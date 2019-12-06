Burns to occupant reported in SUV fire

TROY — A Troy medic unit responded to a report of a person who sustained burns after an SUV caught fire in a parking lot at 950 South Dorset Road around 12:15 a.m. on Friday.

Officers arriving on the scene reported that the SUV was fully-involved in flames and they could not tell if anyone was inside. Dispatchers at Miami County 911 told officers that they were in contact with a relative of the burn victim and that the he was out of the vehicle.

Firefighters attacked the blaze and were able to put our the fire with minimal damage to the nearby building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The name and extent of injuries to the victim has not been released.

Troy firefighters work to extinguish a fire in an SUV parked at 950 South Dorset Road early Friday morning. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_120619mju_fire_dorset_suv.jpg Troy firefighters work to extinguish a fire in an SUV parked at 950 South Dorset Road early Friday morning. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_MU2_9788.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today