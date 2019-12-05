Piqua police conduct drug-related search

PIQUA — The Piqua Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant on Thursday, resulting in two arrests.

The search warrant was executed at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at 523 Harrison St. in Piqua. The initial entry and securing of the location was accomplished by utilizing the Piqua-Sidney Tactical Response Team. The tactical response team was used due to the residence being deemed a high risk to officer safety. Recovered during the search were suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and money, according to a press release from the Piqua Police Department.

As a result of the search warrant, Bryan A. Dobbs, 33, of that address, was charged with one count of trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and Fedoshia L. Cole, 27, also of that address, was charged with one count of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of drug possession, a fourth-degree felony. They are currently incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

This warrant execution is a continuing effort by the Piqua Police Department to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Piqua. Information resulting in this warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens.

Anyone with any information about drug activity is asked to contact the Piqua Police Department at 937-778-2027 or Crime Stoppers at 937-615-TIPS (8477).

Cole https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_Fedoshia-L.-ColeRGB-web-only-2-.jpg Cole Dobbs https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_Bryan-A.-Dobbs-RGB-web-only-1-.jpg Dobbs