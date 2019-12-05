Piqua police reports highlights

The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027. Residents can also anonymously provide the Piqua Police Department with information via the Crime Stoppers Line by calling 937-615-TIPS (8477). To submit a tip anonymously online, visit the city’s website at piquaoh.org.

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

BURGLARY: There was a report of a burglary complaint at 8:10 a.m. on Nov. 29 on the 400 block of Camp Street. Julie A. Jenkins, 39, address unknown, was charged with second-degree felony burglary in connection with this incident.

Police were dispatched to an attempted burglary complaint at approximately 6 a.m. on Dec. 2 on the 500 block of West North Street. There was a report of two teenagers trying to get into a detached garage.

There was a report of a theft of two Playstations and two controllers from an unlocked apartment unit on the 100 block of Parkridge Place, occurring sometime between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2. No signs of forced entry.

SUSPICIOUS: An anonymous caller reported hearing gunshots and male voices yelling at 1 p.m. on Nov. 29 in the area of First and East Main streets. Officers checked the area, and no one was located. Several neighbors were spoken to, and no one heard or saw anything.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at 5 p.m. on Nov. 29 in the area of R M Davis Parkway and Covington Avenue. A driver was cited.

There was a report of a traffic crash at 11 a.m. on Dec. 1 in the area of North College and West High streets. A driver was cited.

A caller advised a vehicle hit a parked car while driving at approximately 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 on the 1700 block of New Haven Road. The at-fault driver was cited for failure to maintain control.

THEFT: Two female shoplifters took a stack of clothing items and ran out the front door at JC Penney at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 on East Ash Street. They left in a white car with Arkansas tags that was outside waiting on them. Area was checked, but the vehicle was not located.

There was a report of a known suspect taking a victim’s bank card and made several unauthorized withdrawals at 11 a.m. on Dec. 2 on Riverside Drive.

Electric and water service had been shut off at a residence on the 300 block of Gordon Street. Renter turned both services back on and payment has not been made. It was reported at 3 p.m. on Dec. 2.

TRESPASSING: There was a disorderly complaint at the Bethany Center on South Street at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 30. Noah S. Mills, 52, of Houston, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

There was a report of an intoxicated male who entered a residence and passed out on the couch at 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 1 on the 700 block of Brice Avenue. A male was arrested and incarcerated at the Miami County Jail. Nicholas M. Bryant, 40, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass and minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

Police were dispatched to a criminal trespassing complaint at the Red Roof Inn and Suites on Scott Drive in reference to the complainant wanting two people removed from the business at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. Both subjects were verbally warned for trespassing and left without further incident.

MENACING: Officer dispatched to a menacing complaint at 4 p.m. on Nov. 30 on the 100 block of Mound Street. Male was warned for telecommunication harassment.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of an intoxicated female darting into traffic at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 on the 500 block of North Main Street.