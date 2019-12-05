Christmas on the Green invades downtown Friday night

PIQUA — Mainstreet Piqua’s volunteer committees have been working hard these past few months to plan a full slate of events for the “Christmas Experiences in Piqua” this weekend, Dec. 6-7, in downtown Piqua.

On Friday, Dec. 6, the Mainstreet Piqua Christmas on the Green event will take place from 6-9 p.m. throughout downtown Piqua. The event will include carriage rides, community caroling, children’s activities and live music. A highlight of the event will be a live performance by the Piqua High School show choir “The Company.” The centerpiece of the Christmas on the Green event, community caroling at the gazebo, will occur at 7 p.m.

Christmas on the Green is fun for all members of the family, and many of downtown Piqua’s stores will be open extended hours for the event. The annual Christmas on the Green event is brought to the Piqua community by the French Fund of the Piqua Community Foundation and Premier Health Upper Valley Medical Centers. A full schedule of events can be downloaded from the Mainstreet Piqua website at www.mainstreetpiqua.com.

Also on Saturday, Dec. 7, the Downtown Holiday Parade will step off from the corner of Main and North Streets at 2 p.m. and make its way south on Main Street to High Street and then proceed on High to Downing streets. The theme of the Holiday Parade this year will be “White Christmas,” and there will be over 30 different organizations participating in the parade. Immediately following the parade, Santa will be visiting with kids in the lobby of the Fort Piqua Plaza. The downtown Piqua Holiday Parade is sponsored by Mark Reed and Spencer Peltier of Thrivent Financial, Jeanie Jordan-Bates of McVety Realty, Barclay’s Men’s-Women’s Clothiers, Hartzell and T-Mobile.

For more information about the slated weekend activities call Mainstreet Piqua at 937-773-9355 or visit the Mainstreet Piqua website at www.mainstreetpiqua.com.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file photo The Piqua High School show choir, “The Company,” will perform during Christmas on the Green in downtown Piqua on Friday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_120718mju_piqua_ChristmasGreen2.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file photo The Piqua High School show choir, “The Company,” will perform during Christmas on the Green in downtown Piqua on Friday.

Mainstreet Piqua plans full slate of holiday events