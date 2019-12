Vincent Wenrick, right, a kindergarten student at Washington Primary School in Piqua, assists actors from Madcap Puppets of Cincinnati in their rendition of Charles Dickens, “A Christmas Carol,” at the school on Wednesday.

Vincent Wenrick, right, a kindergarten student at Washington Primary School in Piqua, assists actors from Madcap Puppets of Cincinnati in their rendition of Charles Dickens, “A Christmas Carol,” at the school on Wednesday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_120419mju_washington_madcap-1.jpg Vincent Wenrick, right, a kindergarten student at Washington Primary School in Piqua, assists actors from Madcap Puppets of Cincinnati in their rendition of Charles Dickens, “A Christmas Carol,” at the school on Wednesday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today