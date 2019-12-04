Mainstreet Piqua announces Grand Marshal

PIQUA — Piqua will honor a long-time resident Sammye Harrison as the grand marshal of the Downtown Piqua Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m.

Sammye Harrison, along with her late husband Stanley Harrison, were owners of Barclay’s Men’s-Women’s Clothier in downtown Piqua and was nominated to be the grand marshal by Piqua Fire Chief Brent Pohlschneider.

“She has contributed to the betterment of the Piqua community for many years and has been a wonderful supporter of safety services for the citizens of Piqua,” stated Pohlschneider in his nomination letter.

There will be over 30 different organizations in the parade on Saturday. The downtown Piqua Holiday Parade is a part of the Holiday Experiences in Piqua weekend that includes Christmas on the Green on Friday, Dec. 6. The Holly Jolly 5K/10K run will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14. For more information about the Downtown Piqua Holiday Parade call Mainstreet Piqua at 773-9355.

Harrison https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_Parade-marshal-sammye-harrison.jpg Harrison