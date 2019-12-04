Troy Grand Illumination 2019

The Melody Men perform on the Troy Public Square during Friday’s Grand Illumination even.
Troy's Public Square was filled with thousands of visitors as they waited for the official lighting of the 2019 Christmas Tree.
Santa Claus arrives in Troy aboard Troy Tower 1
Mason Boyd and his mother Melissa wave to Santa Claus as he takes the stage to greet visitors to Troy's Grand Illumination event last Friday
Troy Mayor Mike Beamish presides over his final Grand Illumination event after 16 years as mayor of the City of Troy.
Grand Illumination visitors chat with a Troy police officer.
The Christmas Tree in downtown Troy was a popular "selfie" spot as people gathered on the square to get a photo with the 2019 Christmas Tree on Friday night.
