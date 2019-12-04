Man faces child porn charge

PIQUA — A Piqua man was charged with being in possession of nude photos of a juvenile after being accused of using a fake Snapchat account to trick the underage victim into sending them.

Preston M. Emrick, 24, was charged with fifth-degree felony illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material and first-degree misdemeanor disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday.

The incident was reported on Tuesday to the Piqua Police Department, but the pictures were reportedly taken in May 2018. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, a “cat fishing” Snapchat was discovered on Emrick’s cell phone where Emrick was pretending to be a female named “Hannah” under the username “hlittle880.”

Emrick admitted to having this account, but he “stated that everyone he has done this with is above the age of 18,” according to court records. The male victim, who was reportedly 14 years old or younger at the time the photos were taken, was also known to Emrick outside of the Snapchat account. Emrick claimed he was not aware the victim was underage. Emrick reportedly admitted to sending nude images of women to the victim.

A preliminary hearing for Emrick is scheduled for Dec. 11. Emrick posted surety bond on Wednesday.

Emrick https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_Preston-Emrick-mugshot.jpg Emrick

Allegedly used Snapchat to trick victim

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.