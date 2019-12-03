CASA/GAL receives more than $10,000

TIPP CITY — On Nov. 4, Give Where You Live members heard three presentations from CASA/GAL of Miami County, The Barn, and Eagles’ Wings Therapeutic Riding Center. CASA/GAL of Miami County was the selected charity.

CASA/GAL of Miami County is a 501 (c) 3; organization that works for the abused and neglected children of Miami County. Their Mission is to provide a Court Appointed Special Advocate /Guardian Ad Litem (CASA/GAL) to each abused and neglected child for whom placement is being determined by Miami County Juvenile Court. Every year hundreds of abused and neglected children of Miami County are in need of safe, permanent, nurturing homes. As CASAs they become these children’s voice in the court and advocate for their best interests. All of their CASAs are volunteers who represent and advocate for the best interests of the children in the courts in an effective, timely and professional manner until the case is permanently resolved.

CASA/GAL of Miami County trains new volunteers twice a year, during spring and fall. Each new volunteer is required to go thru a thorough screening process comprising written application, three references, personal interview with the program staff and background check. A thirty-hour training course is mandatory for all volunteers before they can be sworn in as a CASA. The training is administered at their office in Troy by their staff and community guest speakers. To accommodate all volunteers, including those who work full-time, the training is offered in the evenings and on the weekends. They ask for a minimum of a two-year commitment from their volunteers because very often a CASA is the only stable person in the life of an abused/neglected child, who has been through many temporary homes, caregivers and caseworkers.

To learn more about the roles and responsibilities of a CASA/GAL, go to miamicountycasa.org/prospective.html.

If you are a charitable organization with a foot print in Miami County, you can join members at Give Where You Live (GWYL) and help spread your organization’s news. GWYL is a group of women and men who have the desire to support charitable organizations impacting Miami County. Started in 2015, the organization now has 117 members. They are a giving circle and we are patterned after the operations of 100+ Women. The group meet four times a year, and each member brings a blank check for $100 to the meeting. Every member can nominate a Miami County charity. Members who come to the meeting can put the name of the charity they want to speak about into the hat. Three names are drawn at random at each meeting. Selected members make a 5-minute presentation about each cause. Then there is a 5-minute Q & A about the presentations. Members then vote on which cause to support and the top vote-getting charity then receives all the checks, made out to them on the spot. This is all done in about 20 minutes. As of November 2019, Give Where You Live has given over $170,000 to Miami County charities.

Membership to Give Where You Live of Miami County is open throughout the year. The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 13, 2020 at the Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City.

For more information, or to sign up as a member, visit givewhereyoulive.wixsite.com/miamicounty. You may also email questions to givewhereyoulive.mc@gmail.com.

Provided photo GWYL Steering Committee members presented checks amounting to more than $10,000 to CASA/GAL Executive Director Nikki Sherck and her staff members Karen DeVilbiss and Jill Henson. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_casa-gal.jpg Provided photo GWYL Steering Committee members presented checks amounting to more than $10,000 to CASA/GAL Executive Director Nikki Sherck and her staff members Karen DeVilbiss and Jill Henson.