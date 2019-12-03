Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

UNAUTHORIZED USE: Police were dispatched to a theft complaint in which the complainant loaned his car out to an acquaintance and the car was never returned sometime between Nov. 26-27. The case is currently pending further investigation. Jeremiah B. Hocking, 19, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in connection with this incident.

THEFT: There was a report of a woman stealing items from Walmart at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 27. Kristen A. Canan, 20, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident. Canan was later picked up and taken to jail follwing a traffic stop at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Nov. 28 on the 600 block of South Downing Street. Canan was also charged with second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest in connection with this traffic stop. Two male passengers were also arrested for having active warrants. Both males were arrested and taken jail. Austin W. Schwartz, 23, of Greenville, was picked up for an unspecified warrant, and Paul J. Treon, 25, of Lena, was picked up for third-degree felony failure to comply/fleeing/eluding.

OVI: A complainant advised a known male subject took her vehicle without permission at 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 27 on the 600 block of First Street. The subject was located minutes after taking the vehicle and was charged with OVI. Lawrence W. Bliss, 39, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI in connection with this incident.

BURGLARY/VIOLATING A PROTECTION ORDER: There was a report of a male subject violating a protection order and coming into a victim’s home without permission at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 27 on Staunton Street. He was incarcerated. David L. Sloat, 44, of Springfield, was charged with second-degree felony burgarly and third-degree felony violating a protection order in connection with this incident. Sloat was also picked up on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor violating a protection order.

ASSAULT: A complainant advised that while at 1 More on Wood Street, a known male hit him several times between 12:30-1 a.m. on Nov. 27. Video was requested of the incident.

SUSPICIOUS: Subject called to report what he heard what sounded like one gunshot fired in the alley behind a residence at 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 28 on North Wayne Street. Area was checked, and an officer found several large plastic trash cans that had been turned over by strong winds. No evidence of a gun shot found.

ACCIDENT: A vehicle drove into a pole at 4 a.m. on Nov. 28 on the 1400 block of Covington Avenue. The driver suffered minor injuries, and he was found to be intoxicated. The driver was arrested for OVI and later released to a sober driver.Rexford A. Donohoe, 48, of Quincy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI and first-degree misdemeanor OVI-refusal with a prior conviction in connection with this incident.

DRUG OFFENSE: Police and squad responded to a call referencing a female overdosing at 6:40 a.m. on Nov. 28 on the 1000 block of High Street. She was revived by the squad and refused to be transported to the hospital. She was found to be in possession of drugs. She was arrested and taken to the jail. Heather J. Ganger, 41, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony drug possession in connection with this incident.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: There was report of an unknown vehicle striking a parked van at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 28 on the 800 block of McKinley Avenue.

There was a report of a hit skip accident involving a parked car on the 500 block of Wilson Avenue overnight between Nov. 27-28.

There was a hit skip accident reported at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 28 on the 300 block of West Greene Street.

WARRANT: Officers located a female with an active warrant at approximately 9 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Walmart. She was taken into custody. Natalie A. Morris, 27, of Bucyrus, was picked up on three counts of first-degree misdemeanor passing bad checks.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There were numerous criminal damage complaints regarding damage that occurred overnight between Nov. 28-29. The complaints included BB gun damage to residences and cars, as well as windows being busted out on vehicles. The locations included in the area of Nicklin Avenue and Scott Street, the 400 block of East Main Street, the 600 block of Gill Street, the 100 block of First Street, the 1600 block of Nicklin Avenue, the 1100 block of Scudder Street, the 600 block of South Sunset Drive, the 300 block of Staunton Street, the 800 block of Forest Avenue, the 200 block of West North Street, the 800 block of South Street, the 1400 block of Nicklin Avenue, the 1500 block of Amherst Avenue, and more. The Piqua Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking residents for potential security camera footage between 2-3 a.m. on Nov. 29 regarding this damage. The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027. Residents can also anonymously provide the Piqua Police Department with information via the Crime Stoppers Line by calling 937-615-TIPS (8477). To submit a tip anonymously online, visit the city’s website at piquaoh.org.