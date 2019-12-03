Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• GOD’S GROCERY: God’s Grocery, a free food pantry, will be open from 3-5 p.m. at Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher.

• WORKSHOP: Joanie’s Floral Christmas Decorating Workshop is coming to J.R. Clarke Public Library at p.m. Joanie is noted for her outstanding designs in the area of floral art. This workshop will include each person creating a table centerpiece and one other item, all in natural fresh pines and evergreens. The cost of $25 with any checks made out to: Joanie’s Floral Design. There is a $10 cost to hold a place for each person coming to the workshop. Sign-up early, this hands-on workshop fills up quickly. Contact the library at 473-2226 for any questions.

• TEEN HANGOUT: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to hang out, finish homework, visit with friends or relax from 3-4 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be held from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library for babies and toddlers to enjoy songs, reading stories, playing, and learning together with their caregiver. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts or an AARP driving course at 9 a.m. and Ladies Euchre and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

Wednesday

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The West Milton Lions Club will help boost the holiday season blood supply by hosting a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ Social Hall, 108 S. Main St., West Milton. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the knit Blood Donor Winter Scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• MONTHLY COFFEE: E5 Second Class Petty Officer Richard Borgerding will speak at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum’s monthly coffee and doughnuts event at 9 a.m. at 107 W. Main St., Troy, second floor. Petty Officer Borgerding served 10 years in the Navy, three years of that time in the Navy Antarctica Squadron, from 1990-1994. He then spent 10 years full time in the Ohio Air National Guard with the 178th Fighter Squadron. Borgerding will bring rarely seen Antarctica gear for all to see.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• KIWANIS: Piqua City Schools Superintendent Dwayne Thompson will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• MUSEUM UPDATE: Find out what is next for the Miami Valley Veterans Museum at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Museum executive director Karen Purke will share an update on the museums’ programs and their future plans for a new home. The museum’s current home, the Troy Masonic Temple is for sale. No registration is required. Call 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

Thursday

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction to benefit the Fort Rowdy Gathering will begin at 7 p.m. at the Covington Eagles, 715 E. Broadway, Covington. Doors open at 6 p.m. Paddles will be $3 each and there will be a 50/50 raffle and free paddle raffle. The kitchen will be open.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Piqua High School Show Choir will host its 10th annual quarter auction from 7-9 p.m. at the Piqua High School commons/cafeteria. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. to preview the auction items. Items include over 50 assorted gift cards and 60 gift baskets, as well as a raffle for an HD-TV and a $100.00 “cash tree.” The initial cost is $2 per paddle, and the per-item auction price ranges from 25 cents to $1, based on the value of the item. There will be an all-in paddle for purchase as well. Concessions will be available and the show choir will perform a brief intermission spot at 8 p.m.

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: Join others on the first Thursday of every month for a knitting circle at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 6 p.m. to work on your own projects or receive fun new ideas. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• BUDDY READING: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering Buddy Reading at 6:30 p.m. through the end of the school year. An adult or high school student will be available to help your student practice reading. Children must be registered by the Friday before the Monday program. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• FRIENDS MEETING: The New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library will hold their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. This will be followed immediately by pizza and ice cream. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in and welcome the SpringMeade Carolers followed by hoop fitness at 2:30 p.m.

• CHILI BAKE: Come and enjoy a chili cornbread bake and a salad at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5 and serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay for Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CRAFT: Craft + Connect: Plant Night will be offered from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Plant a succulent terrarium “ornament.” Limit 12, adults/teens. Pre-register at 773-6753.

• LECTURE SERIES: “September Glory,” one pilot’s story of the 1947 National Air Races, will be told at 7 p.m. at WACO Air Museum. John Jannazo, former USAF fighter pilot, will present the details of this story and reveal his personal connection with this 52-year-old story at the final lecture of the Aviation Lecture Series. Lectures are held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Programs are scheduled to last one hour with questions to follow. For questions, call 937-335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

Friday

• CHRISTMAS ON THE GREEN: Christmas on the Green will be offered from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Piqua. Community caroling, horse-drawn carriage rides, strolling characters, children’s activities, and live entertainment all will be part of the annual event. Events will be held inside the Piqua Public Library’s Children’s Department from 6-8 p.m.

• CAROLS AND CLASSICS: An indoor concert will be offered at 7 p.m. by the Tippecanoe Community Band in the fellowship hall of Zion Lutheran Church 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City. Directed by Gail Ahmed, more than 50 musicians will perform sacred selections, winter wonders, and Santa songs. A Christmas tree lighting will be prior to the concert at 6 p.m. at North Third and West Main streets, directly in front of Zion Lutheran Church in Tipp. Parking and handicapped entrance at 14 W. Walnut St. at the fellowship hall. For more information, contact 335-1178.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• FISH FRY: Enjoy a fish fry at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Supper includes Alaskan Pollock, sausage, sauerkraut, fries and dessert. The cost is $8, and serving begins at 6 p.m.

Friday-Saturday

• CRAFT WEEKEND:Need time away to get those holiday projects and crafts completed? Join staff for a weekend at the Milton-Union Public Library from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Bring your projects, set up a 6 foot table and work to your heart’s content. At the end of the day Friday, no need to pack up: leave your items at your table and come back Saturday to continue working. Light refreshments will be provided or bring your own packed lunch and snacks. Registration is required as tables are limited. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Saturday-Sunday

• OPEN HOUSE: The Museum Of Troy History will hold an open house from 4-8 p.m. in conjunction with the Overfield Tavern Yuletide Dinner. The Museum of Troy History is in an 1847 house located at 124 E. Water St. with rooms furnished in mid-1800 to early-1900 style. The museum parlor will feature vintage ornaments on a feather tree, a 1900 parlor piano, and a 1900 reed pump organ. Vintage and antique children’s clothes and toys such as dolls, doll houses, toy train, cast iron toys, and ice skates will be on display through out the museum. Three of the late John Lafferty’s miniature buildings will also be on display. These include a Victorian house, a church, and a general store. The open house and refreshments are free and open to the public.

Saturday

• CHILDREN’S DAY: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s Children’s Day is a loud and happy day with Santa Claus, refreshments, a puppet show and arts and crafts all day from 1-5 p.m. at the center. Learn more at TroyHayner.org.

• PARADE: The Downtown Piqua Holiday Parade will begin at 2 p.m. The tradition of celebrating the holiday season with an old-fashioned hometown parade is a long one in downtown Piqua. After the parade, kids can visit with Santa in the lobby of the Fort Piqua Plaza.

• SOUNDS OF SEASON: The Piqua Arts Council will host its free Sounds of the Season holiday concert following the Downtown Holiday Parade. The concert takes place at St. James Episcopal Church 200 W. High St. Piqua and will feature a cookies and punch reception following the concert. Performers for the concert include local favorites like Jimmy Felts and Marie Daughtery in addition to Kelsey Painter, David Edelmann, Drab Irish Band and Alyssa Hanson.

• COOKIE SHOPPE: From 9 a.m. to noon, the First United Methodist Church’s First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy, will be turned into a cornucopia of confections as the women sell cookies, candies, breads and even gift items at its annual Cookie Shoppe. The event is sponsored annually by the Troy United Methodist Women and funds raised support their local mission work. Cookies will be sold by the pound for $7.50.

• ARTS AND CRAFTS: Brukner Nature Center’s annual Winter Arts & Crafts Show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hundreds of one-of-a-kind handmade items created by talented local artisans will be available for purchase. Bring the whole family and explore the wildlife exhibits, take a hike through the woodlands and bird watch in the third story tree-top vista then relax with a cup of bird-friendly coffee and piece of homemade pie. A raffle of items donated by the artisans will be offered and drawings will take place several times throughout the day and you do not need to be present to win. All proceeds benefit wildlife programs. Free and open to the public. Limited parking, please carpool.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: A spaghetti dinner, to benefit Troy Post 43 Baseball, will be at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy, from 3-7 p.m. Meals also include salad bar, bread, dessert and drink. Meals are $8.50 for adults and $4.50 for those 13 and under.

• BAZAAR: Miami East’s holiday bazaar will be offered.

• BAZAAR: Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St., will offer its fourth-annual Angel House Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year the art and craft bazaar will also feature an exhibit of quilts and fiber art. A cookie walk of cookies sold by the pound also will be part of the event, and is usually sold out by 11 a.m. Food items will be available. All proceeds will benefit benefit the Angel House Children’s Home in Tanzania.

• CRAFT SHOW: The Piqua Craft Show & Holiday Shopping Event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fr. Angelo Caserta Center, 218 S. Downing St., Piqua. More than 35 vendors will be on hand to offer items.

• OPEN HOUSE: A holiday open house and silent auction will be from 2-5 p.m. at Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., Troy. Local businesses and individuals donate a variety of items and baskets to place bids on. The afternoon includes light appetizers, music, tours and more. Monetary donations are also acceptable and will be allocated towards youth educational field trips and activities. This event is open to the public and family friendly.

• PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ will hold a special benefit pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. The cost is a donation of cash or food for the Newton Food Pantry. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee, tea, or milk. Contact the church office at (937) 676-3193 for more information.

• PRAYER BREAKFAST: The monthly Men’s Prayer Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. The event will include a continental breakfast, prayer and fellowship. Use the ramp to the undercroft on Crawford Street between East Main and Water streets. Natalie Rohlfs from The Future Begins Today will be the speaker.

Sunday

• GRAND OPENING: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer its annual open house grand opening, featuring holiday decor throughout the 11-room house from 1-5 p.m. This year’s theme is “Contemporary Christmas.” The grand opening features tours, live music and refreshments. The holiday exhibit will then continue through Jan. 5.

• CONCERT AND COOKIES: The Piqua High School Vocal Department will be presenting its holiday concert, “Tis the Season,” and 19th annual Cookie Walk. Performances will take place in the Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts at 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. The Cookie Walk will be held in the Piqua High School Commons where cookies will be displayed on decorated tables and sold for $6.50 per pound. The concerts are free and open to the public. If there are any questions, contact Tom Westfall at PHS during school hours at 773-6314, Ext. 1030, or email at westfallt@piqua.org.

• CAROLS AND CLASSICS: An indoor concert will be offered at 7 p.m. by the Tippecanoe Community Band in sanctuary of First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy. Directed by Gail Ahmed, more than 50 musicians will perform sacred selections, a carol sing and contemporary jazz. A handicapped entrance is at the West Canal Street entrance at the side of the church. For more information, contact 335-1178.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 6:30 p.m. at El Sombrero.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers at Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City, for a dine to donate. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hickory River will donate 20 percent of the sales when a flier is presented at check-out or shown on your mobile device or mention Brukner Nature Center when ordering. No coupons, discounts, or other specials are valid during the fundraiser. Good for dine-in, carry-out, or drive-through. Fliers are available at the Interpretive Building or online at www.bruknernaturecenter.com. Money raised will be used to help support the wildlife ambassadors at BNC.

• BUDDY READING: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering Buddy Reading at 6:30 p.m. through the end of the school year. An adult or high school student will be available to help your student practice reading. Children must be registered by the Friday before the Monday program. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Participants of this audio club works on individual craft projects while listening to music or on audio book at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. All are welcome and no registration is required. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: This Evening Book Discussion Group will gather together at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Join a lively discussion of “Christmas Letters,” by Debbie Macomber. Visit the library to pick up a copy and join in the fun. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will offer its Needle It Group at 9:30 a.m.; strength class at 10:45 a.m.; will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; Bridge at 12:30 p.m.; and Hand and Foot will be at 1 p.m.

• POTATO AND SALAD: Choose the potato bar for $3.50, or the salad bar for $3.50. Enjoy them both for just $6. Serving begins at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• BOOK CLUB: The Early Birds Book Club of the Troy-Miami County Public Library will meet at 10 a.m. to discuss “The Invisibles,” by Cecilia Galante. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call 339-0502, Ext. 112, to learn more. This group is open to everyone, and no registration is required.

Dec. 10

• GREENERY WORKSHOP: Bradford Public Library will host Joanie’s Floral Holiday Greenery workshop at 6 p.m. This evening has become a tradition with many families. Participants will make two decorative items using fresh greenery. Joanie will walk you through each step as you build your holiday décor. All materials are provided. The class will be held at the Bradford Community Club. Cost is $25 per person. A $10 deposit at registration will hold your spot with balance due the night of the event. Space is limited to 30 participants. Light refreshments will be served. Come in to the library to sign up and place your deposit.

• BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library Inspirational Book Club will meet at 12:30pm at the Pearson House Restaurant to discuss “The Christmas Secret,” by Donna VanLiere. Visit the library to pick up a copy and join in the fun. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibraries.org for more information.

• CRAFT: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff to create a clay gift tag/ornament. This is an adult night out, so please arrange child care. Registration is required and all supplies are provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be held from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library for babies and toddlers to enjoy songs, reading stories, playing, and learning together with their caregiver. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m. and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• NEEDLE FELTING: A needle felting class will be offered from 1:30-4 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Make a felted sloth with Jerilyn. Limit 15, adults/teens. Pre-register at 773-6753. Supplies provided.

Dec. 11

• CHAMBER CONCERT: A Drawing Room Chamber Concert will be offered at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. This will be a free holiday concert at Hayner of seasonal favorites featuring some of Ohio’s most talented singers and instrumentalists. Learn more at TroyHayner.org.

• BIRD COUNT: Come join the Brukner Nature Center staff and Bird Club members from 9 a.m. to noon for a morning hike as they conduct the annual survey of birds found at BNC. This data provides valuable information on population trends, enabling them to better manage the nature preserve. Meet at 9 a.m. in the Interpretive Building, divide into groups and head out onto the trails. Participants will meet back at the center for a hot lunch and to tally results. Bring a dish to share for lunch — soup and coffee provided. Register by calling 698-6493, in case of changes due to inclement weather.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer games at 9:30 a.m.; line dancing at 10 a.m; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and Parkinson’s Support at 1 p.m.

• KIWANIS: Kathy Booher of Parents as Partners will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

Dec. 12

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will offer its Caregiver Connection program from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Room Worship Center, 648 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• BUDDY READING: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering Buddy Reading at 6:30 p.m. through the end of the school year. An adult or high school student will be available to help your student practice reading. Children must be registered by the Friday before the Monday program. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• COOKBOOK CLUB: Join the Milton-Union Public Library’s Cookbook Club at 6 p.m. to share dishes from the cookbook “Half Baked Harvest,” by Tieghan Gerard. Pick up a copy at the library. Registration is required. Contact the library at 937-698-5515 or visit mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a board meeting, carry-in and bingo followed by hoop fitness at 2:30 p.m.

• SHREDDED CHICKEN: A shredded creamed chicken sandwich is on the menu at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5 and serving begins at 6 p.m. Challenge yourself to Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

Dec. 13

• TEEN TIME: Teens 12 and up are invited to enjoy pizza and hang out with friends from 3-4 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• PORK CHOPS: Grilled pork chops, salad, baked potato and dessert will be offered at 6 p.m. for $8 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Dec. 14

• PARTY FOR ANIMALS: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers for its annual Winter Party for the Wildlife from 2-4 p.m. More than 50 wildlife ambassadors worked hard this year to educate thousands of people. From 2-3 p.m., participants will gather for refreshments and games, make a treat for your wild friends and visit with wildlife ambassadors. From 3-4 p.m., join them for a winter adventure along BNC’s trails. Admission is a gift from the online wish list at bruknernaturecenter.com or take a tag from the “Wishes for Wildlife” tree located in the main entrance of the Interpretive Building.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at Harrison’s at 4:30 p.m. and return to the center of Euchre at 6:30 p.m.

• SEW CRAFTY: Join the “That’s Sew Crafty” craft group at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 1 p.m. to create Christmas cards, just in time to get them in the mail. No experience necessary as cards are pre-planned with easy to follow directions. All supplies provided. For adults. Children may attend to help adults with craft or coloring will be available. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information. No registration needed.

• BRUNCH WITH SANTA: Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center will host its first Brunch with Santa from 10 a.m. to noon in the main dining room on the Troy Rehab campus, 512 Crescent Drive, Troy. Children ages 10 and under from the community are invited for brunch and pictures with Santa. The event is free.

• TAKE A TOUR: Take a self-guided tour of Milton-Union Public Library’s updated Children’s Room, made possible by a donation from the Jo Ann Osborne Estate, from 2-4:30 p.m. Be part of the ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• OPEN HOUSE: The Milton-Union Public Library will offer a “Season of Giving” annual holiday open house from 2-4:30 p.m.Bring the family for photos with Santa Claus, holiday treats, and crafts. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFT: Craft + Connect: Gnomes will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Make a cute, no-sew holiday gnome. Limit 12, adults/teens. Pre-register at 773-6753.

• CRAFT: Craft + Connect: Wreaths will be offered from 1-3 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Create am easy holiday wreath using evergreen cuttings. Limit 12, adults/teens. Pre-register at 773-6753.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Help save lives this holiday season by donating at the Ginghamsburg Church community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the blood donor winter scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

