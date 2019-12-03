Free Christmas meals to be delivered

TROY — A hearty Christmas Day meal is just a phone call away for anyone in need this holiday season.

Celebrating more than two decades of free Christmas Day dinners to help the community, St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen in Troy again will offer a complete holiday meal — delivered to your front door — on Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25.

For the sixth year, instead of having an eat-in meal at St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen, volunteers will bring the meal to your home, according to St. Patrick Soup Kitchen Director Dick Steineman.

Steineman said volunteers fed approximately 1,600 people last year.

Steineman said in the past, the free Christmas meal, started in 1996, was offered at the soup kitchen; however, in the past few years, volunteers have been bringing the meals to those in need. He said no more volunteers are needed to prepare and deliver the meals this year because so many people have come forward to help over the years.

“We reach more people with delivery,” Steineman said. “We have so many people that want to volunteer, we thought we would give this a try, and it has been successful.”

Steineman said those who would like a meal — Miami County residents only — must make a reservation by leaving a clear, understandable message at (937) 335-7939, with their name, address, phone number and the quantity of meals desired.

Steineman said food will arrive by way of volunteer drivers between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. The feast will include honey ham with whipped potatoes, seasoned green beans, applesauce, dinner roll and a piece of pie.

The soup kitchen also serves free meals from 5-6 p.m. Monday-Friday at 25 N. Mulberry St., Troy, and noon to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Kennedy Hall at Terrace Ridge Apartments.

Steineman said the St. Patrick Soup Kitchen could not serve the more than 27,000 meals that they serve each year without the help of the community. He said donations of food, including holiday hams and turkeys area residents receive from their employers, have already begun coming into the soup kitchen.

The Troy Foundation, Miami County Foundation and Duke Foundation also offers support to the soup kitchen each year, he said, along with area businesses.

“Just the whole generosity and the help we have received at the soup kitchen this past year,” Steineman said. “We just really appreciate that so much.”

Troy Daily News file photo Volunteer Kristen Dilbone assists in serving dinners at the St. Patrick Soup Kitchen in 2018. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_SoupKitchen1.jpg Troy Daily News file photo Volunteer Kristen Dilbone assists in serving dinners at the St. Patrick Soup Kitchen in 2018.

County residents can request holiday feast

By Melody Vallieu Editor, Miami Valley Today

Melody Vallieu can be reached at (937) 552-2131 or follow her on Twitter at @TroyDailyNews

Melody Vallieu can be reached at (937) 552-2131 or follow her on Twitter at @TroyDailyNews