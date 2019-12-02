Area briefs

Scholarship nominee sought

MIAMI COUNTY — Benjamin Hiser, a graduate of the University of Dayton School of Law and Miami County resident, has been named an official nominator for the school’s Leadership Honors Program for a local student to receive a full tuition scholarship to the school’s law program.

Hiser is seeking to discuss the nomination process with local students interested in pursuing a degree in law. Criteria for the program includes an undergraduate GPA of 3.15 and an LSAT score of 152, along with others.

The deadline for Hiser to make his official nomination is Dec. 30.

Those interested in being considered for a nomination, can reach Hiser at bhiser@woh.rr.com or call him at (937) 615-0887.

Photo contest upcoming

TROY — Get your cameras ready for Brukner Nature Center’s annual photo contest, “It’s About Wildlife,” coming to the Heidelberg Auditorium this winter. Whether your photos are from your backyard or North American travels, show how you support BNC’s slogan “It’s about Wildlife!” Visit the center’s website or stop by the main building to pick up a brochure with full contest details.

This event is open to all photographers of all ages.

Seniors share meal

TIPP CITY — Last week the members of Tipp City Seniors Inc. enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner prepared by the staff of Brookdale Senior Living Solutions of Troy and Piqua.

Museum extends hours

TROY — Due to the high number of patron requests, The Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy, is extending its museum season to Dec. 21 this year with hours on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The museum gift shop will also be available with veterans hats and pins.

The museum normally closes the Saturday after Thanksgiving and reopens April 1. During the months of closure, the museum generally creates new exhibits, and tackles large projects that are not possible due to limited space at the current location. To make a donation of veteran-related items or request a tour between Dec. 21 and April 1, contact the museum at (937) 332-8852.

The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is currently in the process of raising funds for a capital campaign, in association with the Troy Foundation, to support the purchase and renovation of a property located on South County Road 25-A that will allow the museum to stay open year round.

For more information on how you can support the museum with financial or in-kind support, contact executive director Karen Purke at karenpurke@gmail.com or at (937) 216-0949.

For more information, visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.