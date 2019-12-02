FOR THE RECORD

Hoffman United Methodist Church invites you to join them as they celebrate the birth of Jesus at their 7 p.m. Candlelight Family Service or the 10 p.m. Candlelight Service. They are located at 201 S. Main St. in West Milton. On Sunday, Dec. 29, Sunday school and church will be one combined service at 10 a.m.

The Potsdam Church of the Brethren invites you to join them at their live Nativity scene on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 5-7 p.m. They are located at 22 Cross St. in Potsdam, look for the flood lights out front! The live scene will be in the parking lot behind the church. In the activity center will be refreshments. Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus will also be in the center and they will have a “Christmas Story” book for the children. You are also invited to join them for their 9 p.m. Christmas Eve service. A play, The Wonders of Christmas, will be presented followed by a candlelight service.

Changes are happening at the Milton-Union Library. Some of the changes to the children’s area are: an interactive wall, a child’s size kitchen, a puppet theater, a LEGO light table, a magnetic/chalk board, and lounge furniture for reading. Other changes in the common area will be new tables and a teen space. Much of these renovations are due to a generous gift by Jo Ann Osbourne. The public is invited to a grand reopening combined with their Christmas open house on December 14 from 2-4:30 p.m. Cookies and punch will be available. Mr. & Mrs. Santa will be there for keepsake pictures for the family and gifts for the children. There will be a family craft to do, some members of the Troy Christian band will provide music, and gift baskets will be given away. The staff plans many regular programs every week plus special programs throughout the year. Check your local paper for information.

We have a group made up of seventh through 12th graders from the Union Township area called the Young Spirits. Easter weekend of 2020 will be their 50th anniversary. David Wion formed the group and is now assisted by his brother Darin. And of course there have been numerous adults who have helped in various ways. Sign ups to join the group will take place Dec. 7 from 1-3 p.m. at Hoffman Church, 201 S. Main St.,West Milton. If interested youth miss that date, you can still sign up, but not after the second practice on Jan. 11. There are usually 50-60 kids participating and they practice several hours every Saturday at Hoffman until their first performance. The performances take place in the M-U High School on Saturday and Sunday evenings of Palm Sunday weekend. This year they are encouraging all alumni who are available to take part in planned special activities. For further information, check out their website at youngspirits.com.

By Susie Spitler

Got Union Township area news to add to this column? Contact columnist Susie Spitler at 698-6798 or email her at wsspitler@juno.com

