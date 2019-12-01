Yuletide Dinners still has openings

TROY — The Overfield Tavern Museum’s board and staff invite the community to experience the tavern’s Fourth annual Yuletide Dinners the weekend of Dec. 7-8 at the tavern, built in 1808 at Water and Mulberry streets in downtown Troy.

A sellout crowd of more than 220 people is anticipated. Tickets remain available for seatings at 5 pm and 7:30 pm on Saturday, Dec. 7, and at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Bryan Begg of Bakehouse Bread in downtown Troy is preparing the historically inspired menu. Each meal includes two drink tickets.

Each seating will feature live musical entertainment and the hospitality of Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Overfield, as portrayed by Troy residents Terry and Karen Purke. Servers will be in period dress, and guests are welcome to come in modern clothing.

The tavern’s cage bar will serve ticket holders craft beer, wine, and spirits, including Indian Creek Distillery’s Staley rye whiskey, made using a family recipe that dates to the early 1820s, when the Overfield Tavern was still operating as a tavern. Craft beer from Carillon Brewing Co. also will be served.