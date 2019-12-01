Calling Around Covington: Covington Christian Church offering up tasty treats

It’s December, and that brings us to the annual live Nativity walk at Stillwater Community Church this weekend. The Nativity walk will take place this Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7. Walks begin every half-hour, beginning at 6 p.m. There will be five walks scheduled per night, with the last at 8:30 p.m. And best of all, admission is absolutely free.

The Live Nativity Walk takes one back in time to tell the story of the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Walk to the home of Mary, follow Mary to visit her cousin Elizabeth’s home, and go into the carpentry shop of Joseph. Then the walk continues to the Inn where there was no room, visit with the shepherds and listen as the angels announce the birth of Jesus, and travel with the shepherds to the stable to visit the newborn King. And after the walk, back in the year 2019, stay warm by the fire and enjoy some hot chocolate, cookies, and good fellowship.

Stillwater Community Church is located on Sugar Grove Road off State Route 48 between Covington and Pleasant Hill. Just head west on Sugar Grove from 48, and you can’t miss it. For additional information, simply give the church a call at 473-5270.

The Covington Outreach Association (COA) is honored to again be partnering, for the 12th year, with Meijer of Troy’s Simply Give food pantry program to help fight hunger in our Covington community. This matching program has become a very important way of stocking our village’s Community Food Pantry throughout the year. A heartfelt thank you to all for helping support this program in the past. While this is a very important program for our community food pantry, please note the changes Meijer has made to ensure one gets the most benefit from purchasing the $10 donation cards.

This year, Meijer will not match cards purchased day-to-day in the store throughout the program, as they have in the past. However, they will certainly still accept them as a $10 donation to the Covington Outreach Association (COA) when purchased. However, Meijer will “double match” donations if cards are purchased today, Tuesday, Dec. 3, as well as Friday, Dec. 13. The double match is two days this year instead of one. For example, on the double match days, a $10 donation will equal $30 in gift cards to be used to purchase food for the pantry. Any cards purchased within the campaign on other days will be unmatched by Meijer, but will be honored as a donation.

To assure Simply Give card purchases and donations work smoothly, please use cash, debit or credit card. Note that larger checks may have limits in the amount that Meijer registers will accept. If one prefers to use a check, please write it to the COA, and drop off at the Covington Church of the Brethren office earmarked “Simply Give.” The COA will take the funds to Meijer. Covington Outreach Association is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and all contributions are tax-deductible. For more information, please call the COA office at 473-2415, or e-mail coadirector.125@gmail.com. Hunger is a problem that continues in our community. The COA thanks the Covington community for their generous donations for this important program in support of Covington’s food pantry.

Lastly, it is big time of change in our little village. The new Casey’s General Store gas station is going up quickly. It should be open by late in the winter, believe it or not. And based on the rapid progress, your columnist believes it. Uptown, the old buildings are being prepared for site work and demolition, which should be starting this week. Demolition will go on throughout December.

Construction of the new Marias Technology building is not scheduled to begin until tentatively April or May. But the demolition of the six buildings is starting now in order to begin the renovation of the Dime Store at 10 N. High St. And an agreement is in place to lease half of the front of the Dime Store to Swift Gilly Boutique, currently located just in Versailles, for their new Covington store. As soon as drawings are completed and permits are approved, renovation work will start on the Dime Store.

This will be a very in-depth renovation with structural work, exterior work, all new glass, doors, electrical, plumbing, and HVAC. The building owners hope to begin this step sometime in January. The public should expect to see the site of the new building sit as empty bare lots, without activity, for many months. But don’t fear or worry, it’ll happen. Plain and simple, a project of this size takes a lot of time to come together. Construction drawings and other engineering work continues on the new building. Marias Technology hopes to have it ready to go out to bid mid-winter, and construction should hopefully start in the spring.

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

