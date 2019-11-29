Miami County’s Most Wanted

Christina Elliott
Last known address: Piqua
Height: 5’8”
Weight: 175
Eye color: Hazel
Hair color: Blond
Date of birth: 7/12/70
Wanted for: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Heather Opperman
Last known address: Sidney
Height: 5’0”
Weight: 135
Eye color: Brown
Hair color: Brown
Date of birth: 4/8/75
Wanted for: Probation violation for aggravated possession of drugs
Matthew Ruley
Last know address: Piqua
Height: 6’3”
Weight: 170
Eye color: Blue
Hair color: Red
Date of birth: 9/10/79
Wanted for: Possession of drugs
• This information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were still at large as of press time on Friday.
• If you have information on any of these suspects, call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 440-6085, or anonymous tips can be left on the Sheriff’s Office website at www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips
• Location identifies the last known mailing address of suspects.