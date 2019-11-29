Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today-Sunday

• HOLIDAY LIGHTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Holiday Lights event at Lost Creek Reserve on weekends through Dec. 29. The Holiday Lights will be on display on Fridays and Saturdays from 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 6-9 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Be transported into a winter wonderland filled with over 50 light displays (over 30 animated). The 1.25-mile driving tour takes you through the woods, down charming farm lanes and past the historic Knoop Homestead aglow with lights. Make this enchanted experience part of your holiday traditions. Fee $10 per car and $30 for small passenger vans — cash only. For more information, visit MiamiCountyParks.com.

Today

• GRAND ILLUMINATION: The downtown Troy Christmas tree will be lit for the first time at the annual Grand Illumination event, sponsored by Troy Main Street, from 5:30-9 p.m. in downtown. The event also will include carriage rides, music, Troy Mayor Mike Beamish’s final reading of “‘Twas the Month Before Christmas,” and Santa arriving on a fire truck.

• OPEN HOUSE: The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will hold a free museum open house from 6- 9 p.m. during the Grand Illumination ceremony in downtown Troy. Look for the Vietnam era Deuce and a Half 6X6 Cargo Truck with Christmas lights at 107 W. Market St., one block from the square at the museum’s entrance. Visitors will be able to take a break from the cold with complimentary hot coffee. The museum gift shop will be open for veterans gifts and sweet treats will also be available at the event. Museum volunteers will be on hand conducting tours and provide information on the museum’s future location. Special guests from the Wright Stuff Squadron Living History Museum will be interpreting World War II American and British allied soldiers and WASPS and will answer questions about their personas.

• LEGO VILLAGE: The public can help kick off the holidays with the Bradford Public Library’s LEGO Village. LEGO lovers of all ages are welcome to help staff build the grand display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will finish up on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Be sure to check out the display in December and try your hand at “I Spy” in the village or see if you can find the imposter each week. Patrons with an eagle eye can have a chance to win a LEGO set at the end of December.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will serve pizza beginning at 6 p.m.

• TREE DECORATING: J.R. Clarke is inviting area children to help decorate their little Christmas tree between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Stop in and go to the second floor children’s area. All materials are provided free. Light refreshments will be available.

Saturday

• WRITER’S CLUB: The Writer’s Club, NaNoWriMo, will be offered Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Founder’s Room. Join the Writer’s Club for National Novel Writing Month. The goal is to write a 50,000 word novel rough draft in 30 days. Group also meets Thursday evenings.

• RESERVATIONS DUE: Reservations are due today for Miami East Local Schools’ 32nd annual Senior Citizens Christmas Dinner set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 at Miami East High School cafeteria. To be eligible to attend, you must be 60 years of age or older and live in the Miami East School District. For reservations, call 335-7070, Ext. 3001, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

• CABBAGE ROLLS: The Troy Fish & Game will serve cabbage rolls beginning at 6 p.m.

• LIGHT UP THE PARK: Bradford Public Library will Light Up the Park at Iddings Park beginning at 7 p.m. Community members will gather for Christmas carols and stories followed by the the lighting of the holiday decorations in the park. After a time to enjoy the lights, all are invited to cross the street for cookies, hot chocolate and a visitor from the North Pole at the Bradford Public Library. Dress for the weather. In case of rain, the event will be held in the library.

• BIG GAME: Enjoy the Big Game — Ohio State vs. Michigan — at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. Bring a snack to share.

Sunday

• CONCERT: The Piqua Civic Band will celebrate the holiday season with a concert titled “Joyful Sounds of the Season” at 3 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Piqua. The band and its director, Brett Poling, welcome Gregory Ashe and the Troy First United Methodist Church Choir under the direction of Mark Rogers, as their guest performers for the afternoon. Admission is free .

• SHARE A MEAL: Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for a free, warm meal. The menu is ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dessert and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This will be First UCC’s last Share-A-Meal due to a decrease in attendance. Use the Canal Street entrance which the church is handicapped accessible.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• BUDDY READING: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering Buddy Reading at 6:30 p.m. through the end of the school year. An adult or high school student will be available to help your student practice reading. Children must be registered by the Friday before the Monday program. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Participants of this audio club works on individual craft projects while listening to music or on audio book at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. All are welcome and no registration is required. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will offer decorate the tree at 9 a.m.; Needle It Group at 9:30 a.m.; will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and Mah Jong will be at 1 p.m.

• POLISH SAUSAGE: Polish sausage, brats and fries will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• CRAFT: Craft + Connect: Gnomes will be offered from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Make a cute, no-sew holiday gnome. Limit 12, adults/teens. Pre-register at 773-6753.

Tuesday

• GOD’S GROCERY: God’s Grocery, a free food pantry, will be open from 3-5 p.m. at Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher.

• WORKSHOP: Joanie’s Floral Christmas Decorating Workshop is coming to J.R. Clarke Public Library at p.m. Joanie is noted for her outstanding designs in the area of floral art. This workshop will include each person creating a table centerpiece and one other item, all in natural fresh pines and evergreens. The cost of $25 with any checks made out to: Joanie’s Floral Design. There is a $10 cost to hold a place for each person coming to the workshop. Sign-up early, this hands-on workshop fills up quickly. Contact the library at 473-2226 for any questions.

• TEEN HANGOUT: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to hang out, finish homework, visit with friends or relax from 3-4 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be held from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library for babies and toddlers to enjoy songs, reading stories, playing, and learning together with their caregiver. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts or an AARP driving course at 9 a.m. and Ladies Euchre and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

Wednesday

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The West Milton Lions Club will help boost the holiday season blood supply by hosting a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ Social Hall, 108 S. Main St., West Milton. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the knit Blood Donor Winter Scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• MONTHLY COFFEE: E5 Second Class Petty Officer Richard Borgerding will speak at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum’s monthly coffee and doughnuts event at 9 a.m. at 107 W. Main St., Troy, second floor. Petty Officer Borgerding served 10 years in the Navy, three years of that time in the Navy Antarctica Squadron, from 1990-1994. He then spent 10 years full time in the Ohio Air National Guard with the 178th Fighter Squadron. Borgerding will bring rarely seen Antarctica gear for all to see.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• KIWANIS: Piqua City Schools Superintendent Dwayne Thompson will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• MUSEUM UPDATE: Find out what is next for the Miami Valley Veterans Museum at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Museum executive director Karen Purke will share an update on the museums’ programs and their future plans for a new home. The museum’s current home, the Troy Masonic Temple is for sale. No registration is required. Call 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

Thursday

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction to benefit the Fort Rowdy Gathering will begin at 7 p.m. at the Covington Eagles, 715 E. Broadway, Covington. Doors open at 6 p.m. Paddles will be $3 each and there will be a 50/50 raffle and free paddle raffle. The kitchen will be open.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Piqua High School Show Choir will host its 10th annual quarter auction from 7-9 p.m. at the Piqua High School commons/cafeteria. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. to preview the auction items. Items include over 50 assorted gift cards and 60 gift baskets, as well as a raffle for an HD-TV and a $100.00 “cash tree.” The initial cost is $2 per paddle, and the per-item auction price ranges from 25 cents to $1, based on the value of the item. There will be an all-in paddle for purchase as well. Concessions will be available and the show choir will perform a brief intermission spot at 8 p.m.

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: Join others on the first Thursday of every month for a knitting circle at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 6 p.m. to work on your own projects or receive fun new ideas. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• BUDDY READING: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering Buddy Reading at 6:30 p.m. through the end of the school year. An adult or high school student will be available to help your student practice reading. Children must be registered by the Friday before the Monday program. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• FRIENDS MEETING: The New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library will hold their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. This will be followed immediately by pizza and ice cream. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in and welcome the SpringMeade Carolers followed by hoop fitness at 2:30 p.m.

• CHILI BAKE: Come and enjoy a chili cornbread bake and a salad at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5 and serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay for Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CRAFT: Craft + Connect: Plant Night will be offered from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Plant a succulent terrarium “ornament.” Limit 12, adults/teens. Pre-register at 773-6753.

• LECTURE SERIES: “September Glory,” one pilot’s story of the 1947 National Air Races, will be told at 7 p.m. at WACO Air Museum. John Jannazo, former USAF fighter pilot, will present the details of this story and reveal his personal connection with this 52-year-old story at the final lecture of the Aviation Lecture Series. Lectures are held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Programs are scheduled to last one hour with questions to follow. For questions, call 937-335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

Dec. 6

• CHRISTMAS ON GREEN: Christmas on the Green will be offered from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Piqua. Community caroling, horse-drawn carriage rides, strolling characters, children’s activities, and live entertainment all will be part of the annual event. Events will be held inside the Piqua Public Library’s Children’s Department from 6-8 p.m.

• CAROLS AND CLASSICS: An indoor concert will be offered at 7 p.m. by the Tippecanoe Community Band in the fellowship hall of Zion Lutheran Church 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City. Directed by Gail Ahmed, more than 50 musicians will perform sacred selections, winter wonders, and Santa songs. A Christmas tree lighting will be prior to the concert at 6 p.m. at North Third and West Main streets, directly in front of Zion Lutheran Church in Tipp. Parking and handicapped entrance at 14 W. Walnut St. at the fellowship hall. For more information, contact 335-1178.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• FISH FRY: Enjoy a fish fry at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Supper includes Alaskan Pollock, sausage, sauerkraut, fries and dessert. The cost is $8, and serving begins at 6 p.m.

Dec. 6-7

• CRAFT WEEKEND:Need time away to get those holiday projects and crafts completed? Join staff for a weekend at the Milton-Union Public Library from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Bring your projects, set up a 6 foot table and work to your heart’s content. At the end of the day Friday, no need to pack up: leave your items at your table and come back Saturday to continue working. Light refreshments will be provided or bring your own packed lunch and snacks. Registration is required as tables are limited. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Dec. 7-8

• OPEN HOUSE: The Museum Of Troy History will hold an open house from 4-8 p.m. in conjunction with the Overfield Tavern Yuletide Dinner. The Museum of Troy History is in an 1847 house located at 124 E. Water St. with rooms furnished in mid-1800 to early-1900 style. The museum parlor will feature vintage ornaments on a feather tree, a 1900 parlor piano, and a 1900 reed pump organ. Vintage and antique children’s clothes and toys such as dolls, doll houses, toy train, cast iron toys, and ice skates will be on display through out the museum. Three of the late John Lafferty’s miniature buildings will also be on display. These include a Victorian house, a church, and a general store. The open house and refreshments are free and open to the public.

Dec. 7

• CHILDREN’S DAY: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s Children’s Day is a loud and happy day with Santa Claus, refreshments, a puppet show and arts and crafts all day from 1-5 p.m. at the center. Learn more at TroyHayner.org.

• PARADE: The Downtown Piqua Holiday Parade will begin at 2 p.m. The tradition of celebrating the holiday season with an old-fashioned hometown parade is a long one in downtown Piqua. After the parade, kids can visit with Santa in the lobby of the Fort Piqua Plaza.

• SOUNDS OF SEASON: The Piqua Arts Council will host its free Sounds of the Season holiday concert following the Downtown Holiday Parade. The concert takes place at St. James Episcopal Church 200 W. High St. Piqua and will feature a cookies and punch reception following the concert. Performers for the concert include local favorites like Jimmy Felts and Marie Daughtery in addition to Kelsey Painter, David Edelmann, Drab Irish Band and Alyssa Hanson.

• COOKIE SHOPPE: From 9 a.m. to noon, the First United Methodist Church’s First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy, will be turned into a cornucopia of confections as the women sell cookies, candies, breads and even gift items at its annual Cookie Shoppe. The event is sponsored annually by the Troy United Methodist Women and funds raised support their local mission work. Cookies will be sold by the pound for $7.50.

• ARTS AND CRAFTS: Brukner Nature Center’s annual Winter Arts & Crafts Show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hundreds of one-of-a-kind handmade items created by talented local artisans will be available for purchase. Bring the whole family and explore the wildlife exhibits, take a hike through the woodlands and bird watch in the third story tree-top vista then relax with a cup of bird-friendly coffee and piece of homemade pie. A raffle of items donated by the artisans will be offered and drawings will take place several times throughout the day and you do not need to be present to win. All proceeds benefit wildlife programs. Free and open to the public. Limited parking, please carpool.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: A spaghetti dinner, to benefit Troy Post 43 Baseball, will be at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy, from 3-7 p.m. Meals also include salad bar, bread, dessert and drink. Meals are $8.50 for adults and $4.50 for those 13 and under.

• BAZAAR: Miami East’s holiday bazaar will be offered.

• BAZAAR: Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St., will offer its fourth-annual Angel House Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year the art and craft bazaar will also feature an exhibit of quilts and fiber art. A cookie walk of cookies sold by the pound also will be part of the event, and is usually sold out by 11 a.m. Food items will be available. All proceeds will benefit benefit the Angel House Children’s Home in Tanzania.

• CRAFT SHOW: The Piqua Craft Show & Holiday Shopping Event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fr. Angelo Caserta Center, 218 S. Downing St., Piqua. More than 35 vendors will be on hand to offer items.

• OPEN HOUSE: A holiday open house and silent auction will be from 2-5 p.m. at Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., Troy. Local businesses and individuals donate a variety of items and baskets to place bids on. The afternoon includes light appetizers, music, tours and more. Monetary donations are also acceptable and will be allocated towards youth educational field trips and activities. This event is open to the public and family friendly.

