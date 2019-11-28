Heavy damage in Thankgiving Day blaze

PIQUA — A Thanksgiving Day fire in the Candlewood subdivision in Piqua caused extensive damage to a single-family home.

Firefighters from Piqua and Covington were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Haverhill Drive just after 11 a.m.

Piqua police officers arrived at the scene shortly after the call cam in and reported that the garage area and a car were fully-involved in flames.

Chief Brent Pohlschneider of the Piqua Fire Department said that neighbors assisted the lone female occupant of the home to safety. She was not injured.

Pohlschneider said that the fire had extended into the kitchen area of the home crews immediately began an offensive attack, quickly knocking the fire down.

Credit was given to firefighter Brad Weer for immediately manning the deck gun on an engine while hoses were being laid. Pohlschneider said that the use of the deck gun resulted in knocking the fire down in the garage area and kept the blaze from spreading further until the hand lines could be brought into play.

Water and electric utilities were cut off to the home as firefighters worked to fully extinguish the flames and ventilate the home.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined but is believed to be accidental

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the resident.

While damage was extensive to the home, “Nobody was hurt,” said Pohlschneider, “That is the thing that we look for. That is the most important thing.”

Firefighters cleared the scene around 1:30 p.m.

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights rresercved.

