Thanksgiving at El Sombrero

Rueben Pelayo’s 25 year tradition of giving

Rueben Pelayo, owner of El Sombrero restaurant in Troy, assists guests to their seats on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday marked the 25th year that Pelayo, his family, and a group of dedicated volunteers have served Thanksgiving dinner to thousands of diners from around the area.

Rueben Pelayo, owner of El Sombrero restaurant in Troy, assists guests to their seats on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday marked the 25th year that Pelayo, his family, and a group of dedicated volunteers have served Thanksgiving dinner to thousands of diners from around the area.
