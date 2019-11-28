Area briefs

Scouts celebrate holiday

PIQUA — Scouts BSA Troop 295 and Cub Scout Pack 295 held their annual Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Knight of St. John Hall in Piqua.

There were 112 people in attendance. Pastor Todd Allen from Westminster Presbyterian Church gave the blessing and presented a brief history of the first Thanksgiving and why we still celebrate it today. Everyone feasted on turkeys prepared in a variety of ways, ham and a large assortment of sides and desserts.

For more information on joining Scouts in Piqua, contact Al Fledderman at (937) 361-3759

YMCA offers Santa and Me program

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a morning of gym games and a visit from Santa from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. Participants will start out at 9:30 a.m. with a bounce house, gymnastics, and sports and Santa will arrive around 10a.m.

This program is for 2-6 year olds and is free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Pre-registration is encouraged over the phone at 440-9622).

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Toys for Tots needs support

MIAMI COUNTY — The Western Ohio Detachment of the Marine Corps League is again sponsoring the “Toys for Tots” drive in the Miami and Shelby counties area. With the closing of all Toys-R-Us stores, the organization has lost a major corporate sponsor, which has had a significant impact on the local campaign. Organizers are looking for the communities help to make up some of the difference.

Qualification for and distribution of the toys will be handled by a variety of agencies: in Piqua, The Piqua Salvation Army; in Tipp City, Tipp Needy Baskets; in Troy and other parts of Miami County, Miami County, Job and Family Services; and in Sidney, The Sidney Salvation Army. Registration for toys must be handled through the appropriate agency based on where you live. All toys collected will be distributed in the community in which they are collected.

New, unwrapped toys may be placed in boxes throughout the service area. For a complete list of box locations or to make a monetary donation online, go to http://sidney-oh.toysfortots.org. Toys should be dropped off by Dec. 16.