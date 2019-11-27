Piqua Public Library unveils Christmas decor

PIQUA — Enjoy the beauty of the holidays in Piqua’s historic library. Staff members and volunteers have decorated the Piqua Public Library with cheerful and festive decor. The theme for this year’s holiday display is “Christmas Creatures from Around the World.”

“The focus of our decorations is the 17-foot tree with dozens of Christmas animals,” said James Oda, director of the Piqua Public Library. “Our Christmas displays highlight our theme, ‘Christmas Creatures from Around the World.’ The animals range from lambs and camels to cats and penguins. Local pictures show Piqua’s Christmas traditions from the 19th and 20th centuries.”

“Come to the library and visit our six-foot-tall toy soldiers, a very special horse, as well as elves, gnomes and dozens of magical fairy doors. The library will also serve as a special place for children to send their letters to Santa,” Oda said.

The library, located at 116 W. High Street in Piqua, invites visitors to enjoy the holiday decor now through the start of the New Year.

Provided photo The Piqua Public Library’s holiday display theme this year is “Christmas Creatures from Around the World.” https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/11/web1_Piqua-library-decor.jpg Provided photo The Piqua Public Library’s holiday display theme this year is “Christmas Creatures from Around the World.”

Display theme is ‘Christmas Creatures from Around the World’