Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a two-vehicle traffic crash at 7:10 a.m. on Nov. 25 on the 100 block of West Ash Street. A traffic citation was issued for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11 a.m. on Nov. 25 in the area of West Ash and North College streets. A citation was issued for a stop sign violation.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of a burglary complaint that was later found to be a trespassing complaint at 9:50 a.m. on Nov. 25 on the 500 block of McKinley Avenue. Brandon E. Brubaker, 34, of Piqua, and Angel E. Lavey, 42, of Troy, were charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

There was a report of two male subjects attempting to get into a complainant’s back yard at 5:25 p.m. on Nov. 25 on the 1300 block of Echo Lake Drive. Subjects left prior to getting into the yard. Subjects were located and warned for trespassing. A female subject was warned for allowing an unlicensed driver to drive her vehicle.

Subjects were trespassed from the Red Roof Inn and Suites on Scott Drive at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 26.

THEFT: There was a theft complaint at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 25 on the 300 block of South Roosevelt Avenue.

OVI: Officer responded on the report of subject driving recklessly at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 25 in the area of Covington Avenue and Renche Street. The subject was found after she ran over a curb. She was arrested for OVI.

MARIJUANA OFFENSE: A student was found in possession of marijuana at the Piqua Junior High School at 11 a.m. on Nov. 26. The student was charged accordingly and turned over to parents.

WARRANT: There was a report of a male subject in the area of the 500 block of Harrison Street with an active warrant at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 26. The male was located and found to be in possession of hypodermic needles. He was arrested and charged. Anthony J. Howard, 40, of Piqua, was picked up on charges of third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree felony drug possession, first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument, first-degree misdemeanor theft, and second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business in connection with this incident.