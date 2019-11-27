City seeks renewal of street levy

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission will be voting on a resolution to send a renewal of the city’s 0.25 percent street income tax to the next ballot during its meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The street levy was first approved in 2010 and implemented in 2011. This resolution would send this initiative to the Miami County Board of Elections to place this renewal levy on the March 17, 2020 ballot for voters to consider for another 10-year period to begin Jan. 1, 2021.

“This money has been and will continue to be used solely for the construction, reconstruction, and resurfacing of streets, for capital improvement projects, for the minor maintenance of bridges throughout the City, and for storm drainage maintenance,” according to the staff report.

The 0.25 percent portion of the city’s income tax generates approximately $1 million per year for streets. The city has also been able to complete over 117 lane miles of resurfacing for approximately $6.7 million.

The staff report noted the city has been able to use these funds to complete the following street projects: the East Ash Street reconstruction, the Wayne Street streetscape, the County Road 25-A phase 2 and phase 3 reconstructions, the College Street signal project, the Fountain Park bridge rehabilitation project, the Safe Routes to School project, the North Main Street streetscape project, the Commercial Street connector project, the Garbry-Looney roundabout project, and the East Ash Street separated bike lane project.

The staff report also noted how the city utilizes these funds to leverage grant money for those projects. Since 2010, the city has received “over $14 million in grant funds for strictly street-related capital improvement projects.”

Without the street levy, the city would only be able to do routine maintenance, like pothole patching, with little to no resurfacing. According to the staff report, “there would be no new capital projects completed” including “no future street reconstruction projects.”

Also during this meeting, the commission will hold the second readings of two ordinances, including one to make appropriations for the city for 2020 and one to make annual updates to the Piqua Code in regard to employee vacation and insurance.

The commission will also vote on purchase orders to Chemical Services, Inc., Sal Chemical, Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., Carus LLC, Greer Lime Company, and the city of Dayton for the 2020 purchase of various water treatment chemicals. Approximately $367,410 is budgeted for this expenditure for 2020.

This meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, in commission chambers, located on the second floor of the municipal building at 201 W. Water Street.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

