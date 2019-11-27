Downtown Troy prepares for a Grand Illumination

TROY — Santa Claus is coming to town, and Troy Main Street will be welcoming him in style on Friday, Nov. 29 with the Grand Illumination. The Grand Illumination kicks off in downtown Troy at 5 p.m. Carriage rides will be held on the Public Square from 5-8:30 p.m., and free warm drinks, baked goods, ornaments and glow sticks will be available the entire evening.

“We are thrilled to be hosting Grand Illumination,” said Troy Main Street Executive Director Andrea Keller. “The Grand Illumination is a community event that brings people together each year to reconnect and experience the magic of the holiday season.”

A musical performance by The Melody Men will take place on stage at 6 p.m. and Mayor Mike Beamish will perform a Troy rendition of “‘Twas the Month Before Christmas.” Santa and Mrs. Claus will be escorted downtown in a fire truck and then will help to light the Christmas tree and the rest of downtown.

“Grand Illumination is sure to be an event that everyone in the family will enjoy,” Keller said. “We are looking forward to a fun and exciting night of celebration.”

The Grand Illumination is held on the Public Square in downtown Troy. Events begin downtown at 5 p.m. and on stage at 5:30 p.m.