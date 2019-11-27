Piqua Civic Band to present holiday concert

PIQUA — The Piqua Civic Band will celebrate the holiday season with a concert titled “Joyful Sounds of the Season” at 3 p.m. Sunday Dec. 1 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Piqua.

The band and its director, Brett Poling, welcome Gregory Ashe and the Troy First United Methodist Church Choir under the direction of Mark Rogers as their guest performers for the afternoon.

Ashe will perform “O Holy Night,” “The Christmas Song,” and help to lead the annual Christmas sing-along. He will be joined by the Troy First United Methodist Church Choir in a performance of “Gesu Bambino.” Other selections will include Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” “Ancient and Honorable Artillery March,” themes from “The Nutcracker,” “Silent Night,” and more.

Gregory J. Ashe, tenor, earned his masters of Music Performance and bachelors of Music Education degrees from Bowling Green State University. Ashe has been seen in Cincinnati Opera’s young artist program as Sportin’ Life in “Porgy and Bess: Redux”; was part of Arias in “Motion,” a culminating performance of the OperaWorks Emerging Artist Program in Los Angeles; and part of the world premiere opera “Buffalo Soldier,” where he debuted the role of Herbie Jenkins in Italy. Ashe has sung with several groups in Ohio, Michigan and the surrounding region including the Dayton Opera, Toledo Opera, Piqua and Sidney Civic Bands, The Gateway Choral Society, Masterworks chorale, Toledo Choral Society and the Rackham Symphony Choir. Ashe is currently a chorister with the Michigan Opera Theater and tenor staff singer at Kirk in the Hills Presbyterian Church.

This performance of The Piqua Civic Band is being sponsored by The Miami County Foundation and Westminster Presbyterian Church. Admission is free.

Visit the band’s website at http://piquacivicband.weebly.com for more information.