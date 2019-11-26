Piqua Arts Council to host holiday concert Dec. 7

PIQUA — The Piqua Arts Council will host their free Sounds of the Season Holiday Concert on Satuday, Dec. 7, following the Downtown Holiday Parade.

The concert takes place at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St. Piqua, and will feature a cookies and punch reception following the concert. Performers for the concert include local favorites like Jimmy Felts and Marie Daughtery, in addition to Kelsey Painter, David Edelmann, Drab Irish Band, and Alyssa Hanson.

Jimmy Felts began playing the guitar before he was 12 years old. By the time he was 18 , he was traveling all over the state of Ohio playing in a band. He continued to study and learn and has taught guitar for more than 30 years. Felts is a local favorite playing at fine dining establishments, the Miami Valley Centre Mall, and for private parties across the region. Felts is a 2019 recipient of the Piqua Arts Council’s Miami County Artist Opportunity Grants, which allowed him to record a new CD of jazz standards.

Marie Daugherty began her love for playing music as a band and a piano student. Her piano skills led her to music ministry as a church organist. After graduation from Marion Local High School, she majored in music education with a minor in piano performance at Miami Universiy while continuing her church position and teaching piano on the weekends. Daugherty is now a retired music teacher with 31 years in the public school system. She continues to teach piano lessons, perform, compose, and attend concerts. Daugherty has three adult children, Cara, Shawn, and Morgan, and a husband Terry.

Kelsey Painter is a third year theatre major at the Ohio State University where she is studying acting, singing, and costuming. She has sung at Sounds of the Seasons twice previously and enjoys any opportunity to sing Christmas songs.

David Edelmann currently lives outside of Sidney with his wife and four sons. Originally from Gallipolis, music has always been a part of his life. Edelmann is the youngest of a very musical family. In addition to starting the piano at a very young age, he also took up the tuba and played at the University of Dayton where he earned a degree in electrical engineering. He shares his rewarding hobby in a variety of ways including playing for the company band, performing solo and, on occasion, volunteering to play at retirement homes.

Drab Irish Band members Mike Killian and David Croft will be performing with their friend and frequent collaborator Steve Keefer. Killian and Croft are both native residents of Piqua having met at Nicklin Elementary School. Killian and Croft are both army veterans and along with four other members, they make up Drab Irish Band. They regularly play several shows a month around the area in addition to local festivals and in their traditional Irish/Scottish style along with folk and bluegrass music.

Steve Keefer, a member of the folk band Ramblin’ Rovers, is an accomplished musician performing a wide range of acoustic music. Along with his band, and as a solo performer, he draws heavily from the folk music of England, Scotland, and Ireland. Keefer’s animated storytelling and singing brings a fresh perspective on these songs while promoting and preserving our American music heritage. With or without the Ramblin’ Rovers, his collection of songs will have your blood pounding, toes tapping, and bring a smile to your face. Keefer’s unique spirited renditions, sharp wit, high energy, and his talent to deliver make him a must see.

Alyssa Hanson is a Dayton native. Having graduated from Oakwood High School, she went on to earn a degree from the Ohio State University in strategic communications with a vocal emphasis. Hanson has performed in several groups including The Blackbirds, Red in the Water, Solivagant, and her current project OPA. Hanson’s dynamic voice will leave listeners craving more. Her wandering spirit has taken her all over the east coast and even to Mexico as a performer. Her intoxicating vocals will leave listeners craving more.

The Sounds of the Season Concert is free to attend and open to the public. Music will range from holiday favorites like “Frosty the Snowman” to “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” with a few less traditional songs mixed in. Join them afterwards for a cookies and punch reception provided by St. James Episcopal Church.

