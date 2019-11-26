Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

DRUG OFFENSE: Two students were found in possession of prescription pills at the Piqua High School at 8 a.m. on Nov. 22. Both students were charged accordingly and released to their parents.

THEFT: A theft from a vehicle was reported at 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 22 near the Comfort Inn on East Ash Street. No known suspect information was available.

A 22-ton Blue Forest King Log splitter was reported stolen sometime between Nov. 18-24 on the 700 block of Adams Street.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A female subject at Cinemark Theatres was acting belligerently toward the staff at 11:40 a.m. on Nov. 22. She and her male companion were asked to leave. They agreed to do so without incident.

Subject stated a known subject “cut her off” while in her vehicle and grabbed her at 6 p.m. on Nov. 22. Suspect admitted to a similar story and was charged accordingly. Kaylee D. Orielly, 24, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

OVI: Police were dispatched to an accident with no injuries at approximately 7 p.m. on Nov. 22 in the area of Hemm Avenue and South Main Street. A female driver was reportedly intoxicated and ran a stop sign, wrecking her vehicle. She was arrested for OVI. Penny L. Davis, 58, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence in connection with this incident.

MENACING: A group reported that a mixed race male subject with dreadlocks threatened them, insinuating that he had a gun, at or near McDonald’s on East Ash Street at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.

A male subject reported a juvenile male tried to kick down his front door at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 on the 700 block of Young Street. The juvenile left the residence and could not be located.

ACCIDENT: Subject reportedly hit a parked car 45 minutes prior to time of call at approximately 9 p.m. on Nov. 22 on the 700 block of Leonard Street. Subject was cited.

WARRANT: Darryl B. Noble, 60, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant on Nov. 22 in the area of Roosevelt Avenue and High Street for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

Mathew G. Johnson, 37, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant on Nov. 23 on Summit Street for charges of fifth-degree felony drug possession and first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

Debrough L. Jones, 41, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant on Nov. 23 on Water Street for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

Jerry L. Stewart, 21, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant on Nov. 23 on North Main Street for first-degree misdemeanor assault.

PHYSICAL CONTROL: Subject fell asleep in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle at 9 p.m. on Nov. 22 near Big Lots on East Ash Street. Gregory E. Odell, 51, of Newberry Township, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor physical control of a motor vehicle in connection with this incident.

TRESPASSING: A female subject reported a male friend she invited over was refusing to leave at 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 on South Roosevelt Avenue. The male was asked to leave and warned for trespassing.

Two male subjects were located sitting in the Southside Laundromat at 7:45 a.m. on Nov. 23 on South Wayne Street. Males were found to be using the business wifi and were advised they could not be there for that reason. Males were trespassed.

Employees at Rally’s Hamburgers on College Street reported two customers who were upset with their order were yelling and threw food at the drive thru window at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Nov. 24. The customers were trespassed from the business.

ASSIST SQUAD: Police and medic were dispatched to an assist squad call in reference to a non-responsive female subject, possibly drug related, at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 23 on the 300 block of Broadway Street. Female patient was administered Narcan, and she regained consciousness. Female was transported to UVMC for further medical treatment.

The squad was dispatched to a residence for a male who overdosed at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Nov. 23 on the 700 block of Elm Street. The medics administered Narcan, and the male subject refused transport to the hospital. The male was warned for disorderly conduct.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Police were dispatched to Piqua Central Intermediate School at noon on Nov. 24 in reference to the building being vandalized overnight by a possible BB gun.

TRAFFIC STOP: An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at 2:40 p.m. on Nov. 24 in the area of McKinley Avenue and West Grant Street. The driver was found to have a suspended license and reportedly trafficking drugs. Male driver was arrested and taken to jail. Guy M. Calvert, 26, of Piqua, was charged with third-degree felony trafficking in drugs in connection with this incident.

SEX OFFENSE: A subject reported a juvenile being touched inappropriately on Nov. 24. The location was redacted. Investigation is pending.