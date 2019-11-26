GOBA returning to Troy

TROY — City of Troy staff has announced that Troy has been selected as a host city for the 2020 Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure (GOBA). GOBA is an annual eight-day journey around Ohio for 1,500 riders of all ages — and those riders will spend three days in Troy on June 24-26.

The upcoming visit will mark the fourth time Troy has been selected as a host city for this statewide bicycle tour. As in previous years, riders will camp in Community Park and enjoy three days of activities and events,.

“We have lots of special activities planned for the 2020 GOBA bicyclists, and we’re honored to have this special event back in Troy for a fourth time,” said Mayor Mike Beamish.

For more information, visit www.goba.com.