Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

Nov. 20

• Tipp City Road Dog, 1200 W. Main St., Tipp City — Improper method for cooling Time and Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) foods. Observed gravy and sausage patties cooling from breakfast service. The two food items were in plastic containers with the lids on and stacked on top of each other in the two-door reach-in cooler. The sausage patties were observed with a 49F internal temperature and the gravy was observed with a 60F internal temperature. Person in charge (PIC) stated they were placed in the reach-in cooler around 10:30 a.m. and the inspector measured the internal temperature at 1:45 p.m. PIC was able to separate these items in the cooler and vent the lids to ensure they rapidly cooled to 41F within the allotted time frames. It is recommended that the facility uses the blast chiller on site to cool to 41F as rapidly as possible.

Nonfood-contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials. Observed foam pool noodle cut into sections and placed on sharp edges of hand sink and stainless steel cart used to transport pans of food around facility. PIC removed and discarded pool noodle sections. All materials inside of facility must be smooth and easily cleanable and non-porous and non-absorbent.

• Arby’s, 17 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed back of slicer blade in the back of kitchen soiled with residual food debris build-up. PIC stated that it was clean and ready to go at the time of inspection. When the build-up was pointed out to him, he immediately had employee wash/rinse/sanitize slicer.

In-use utensils improperly stored. Observed numerous in-use knives stored in the gap between the prep top coolers and prep tables in the kitchen.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed ice build-up on ceiling of walk-in freezer around the condenser unit and on the drain lines of the condenser unit. Have condenser serviced to ensure proper function and eliminate ice build-up.

Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed cutting boards of prep top cooler chipped and scored and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Resurface or replace.

Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed the wire shelving of the reach-in freezer was chipping paint and rusting and is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Replace or resurface shelving. Also, observed composite wood shelf used just behind the front counter above the sandwich shoot. Replace with metal or plastic.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed the following areas need to be cleaned and kept on an increased cleaning frequency to prevent accumulations: -The cabinets under the fountain soda machine. -The nacho cheese dispenser inside and out. -The air return above the prep sink. -The floor in the walk-in freezer.

• Fazoli’s, 1887 W. Main St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Improper cooling of TCS food. Observed four large bins of cooked pasta (fettuccine and penne) cooling in the walk-in cooler. PIC stated that the pasta had finished cooking at 10:30 a.m. and the inspector observed an internal temperature of 71F to 75F at 2:30 p.m. PIC voluntarily discarded.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: TCS foods not being cold-held at the proper temperature. Observed one half pan of cooked spaghetti noodles holding at 72F on the single-door prep top cooler in the kitchen. PIC voluntarily discarded.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Improper use of time as a public health control (four hours). Observed speed rack with cooked pizza, out at room temperature, without proper time stamping. PIC voluntarily discarded.

Improper method for cooling TCS foods. Observed four large plastic bins of cooked pasta in the walk-in cooler, in the process of cooling. The pasta was placed hot into plastic, food grade bags, and then placed into plastic bins with the lids on, and stacked on top of each other.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed water damaged ceiling tiles above the pasta steamer in the kitchen. The source of these leaks needs to be identified, repaired, and the ceiling tiles replaced.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed substantial amount of pasta on the floor behind the pasta kettles. Increase cleaning frequency. This will attract pests.

Nov. 21

• Buffalo Jack’s, 137 S. High St., Covington — Critical: Multiple live cockroaches (possible nest) were observed between the cold-holding units on the cooking/prep line (in the same storage shelf as the bread). Upon making the owner of the this, a licensed exterminator was contacted and came out for treatment.

Repeat: In the chemical room and in a knife holder adjacent to the reach-in freezer, 4 dead cockroaches. Ensure any other dead pests are removed.

Repeat: In the utensil storage drawer in the prep table adjacent to the reach-in freezer, cooking and serving utensils were observed scattered. Store utensils all facing one way with the handles accessible.

Repeat: In the walk-in freezer, ice build-up was observed on the fan unit and corresponding condensation line. Ice was also observed on the shelving units and food directly below the fan unit and condensation line. Have unit repaired or replaced.

Critical, Repeat: Multiple lids and food storage containers throughout the kitchen were observed with cracks or areas missing. Replace.

Repeat: The first bar reach-in beer cooler lid was observed in disrepair. Replace.

Repeat: The reach-in prep cooler adjacent to the hot-holding unit was observed with door gaskets in disrepair. Replace.

Repeat: In both walk-in coolers, shelving units were observed with food and a white mold-like substance build-up. Remove items and clean.

Repeat: The following non-food contact surfaces were observed with dirt and dust debris build-up: -The shelving units across from the front kitchen microwave. -The kitchen bread rack. -The shelving unit adjacent to the bread rack. -The shelving unit above the prep sink.

Repeat: The reach-in cooler door gaskets were observed with a black, mold-like substance build-up. Ensure all door gaskets are cleaned.

Repeat: Near the walk-in cooler, the hand sink plumbing was observed with a separation in it. Repair or replace.

Critical; Repeat: In the bar area, the ice bin drain line was observed without an air gap between the drain and drain line. Also, the kitchen ice bin drain line was observed without an air gap between the drain and drain line. Finally, the prep sink was observed without an air gap between the prep sink PVC pipe and prep sink drain. Install 2- to 3-inch air gap at each location between the drain lines and drains.

Repeat: The kitchen ice machine plumbing was observed in disrepair resulting in water pooling on the floor beneath the ice machine. Repair or replace.

Repeat: The following areas were observed in disrepair: -The walk-in coolers (both) and walk-in freezer floors. -The wall FRP in the front of the kitchen around the dinning room door. -In front of the walk-in cooler, multiple floor and floor-wall juncture tiles. -Beneath the kitchen soda fountain machine, floor tiles. -In the bar area, the floor joists and laminate flooring.

Repeat: The floors under pieces of equipment throughout the kitchen and bar area were observed with food debris, dirt and dust debris build-up, along with garbage.

• Walmart, 1801 W. Main St., Troy — No soap at handwashing sink(s). Observed no hand soap at the hand sink in the meat department by the three-compartment sink.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Handwashing sink not accessible. Observed plastic bags stored in the hand sink in the prepared foods section. Keep hand sinks clean, clear and accessible at all times for hand washing. PIC removed plastic bags from hand sink.

Handwashing sink water below 100°F. Observed the hand sink in the meat department by the three-compartment sink was not able to reach 100F for hand washing.

Critical: Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency. Observed large plastic bins at the prepared foods section that are used to sauce wings and breaded chicken chunks. PIC stated they are washed only once a day at the end of the day. These bins need to be washed/rinsed/sanitized at least every four hours or swapped out with clean containers at least every four hours. Discussed issue with PIC who agrees to ensure containers are washed/rinsed/sanitized or swapped out at the required intervals.

Foods in frozen storage exhibit signs of thawing or refreezing. Observed evidence of thawing and refreezing at the open air sea food freezer by the bakery. Employee stated that this unit allows temperature to rise in the 50sF during defrost. Have unit checked to ensure that during defrost, foods are still kept frozen.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed condenser dripping onto floor, large pool of water, in the walk-in produce cooler. Also, the sensor in the seafood freezer does not seem to be functioning properly. The temperature dial on the front of the unit would rise rapidly to 60 to 70F as soon as the door is open. All food inside freezer shows no signs of thaw and refreeze. Sensor may need recalibrated or replaced.

Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed shelving in deli cooler and dairy cooler were chipped and rusting. Resurface or replace.

Nonfood-contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials. Observed plywood wall covering behind hand sink just outside the dairy cooler in the grocery receiving area. This needs to be covered with FRP or stainless steel.

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed loose faucets at the hand sink in the meat department beside the three-compartment sink and a loose faucet at the hand sink in the produce prep room. Also, observed leak in hand sink just outside the dairy cooler in the grocery receiving department by the mop sink.

Unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises. Observed non-functional “proofer” in the bakery area being used to store boxes. Repair or remove from facility.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed the following areas of the facility have fallen into disarray and need to be repaired: -The cove baseboards on the wall partition in front of the fryers in the prepared foods section are falling apart and need to be replaced. Also just above the deteriorating portion, at the seam or corner of the partition, repairs were made at some point and there is grout slopped onto the tiles to repair them. This is not smooth and easily cleanable. -A fan motor was observed non functional in the deli freezer. -Just inside the doorway leading to the meat department where the three-compartment sink is located, the seam or 90 degree section of the wall on the corner is missing the corner cap and needs to be replaced.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed the following areas need an increase in cleaning frequency to prevent accumulations: -Observed large accumulations of food debris under the shelving in the walk-in deli freezer. -Observed large accumulations of food debris under shelving in the grocery walk-in freezer.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed damaged floor tiles in the walk-in deli freezer and damaged floor tiles just behind the deli case, kitchen side, in the deli kitchen.