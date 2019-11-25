Pet of the Week

Meet Sugar

Sugar, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix, is a 1-year-old sweetie. She was initially a little scared and withdrawn, but she has really come out of her shell. She now shows a very playful personality. She loves treats and will share kisses for more. Sugar is already fixed and just waiting for a forever home of her very own. Please stop in to the Miami County Animal Shelter and ask to meet her. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.