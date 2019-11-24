Reported truck fire checked out

A Troy police officer stands by, fire extinguisher ready, alongside the driver of a semi that stopped on West Main St. at I-75 as Troy firefighters investigate a reported fire in the trailer on Sunday evening. After a few tense moments, since the trailer was placarded as carrying a hazardous material, it was determined that the smoke was coming from the brakes and not the trailer or material. Firefighters and police were on the scene for less than a half-hour.

