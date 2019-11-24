MCPD benefits from Eagle Scout project

Miami County Park District Executive Director Scott Myers presents a certificate to Troy Jr. High student Cameron Allison of Troy at the Wannemacher Nature Reserve on Sunday. Allison created a new hiking trail through the reserve as his Eagle Scout project. He is a member of Troy Troop 365.

Miami County Park District Executive Director Scott Myers presents a certificate to Troy Jr. High student Cameron Allison of Troy at the Wannemacher Nature Reserve on Sunday. Allison created a new hiking trail through the reserve as his Eagle Scout project. He is a member of Troy Troop 365. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/11/web1_112419mju_mcpd_wannemacher_eagle1.jpg Miami County Park District Executive Director Scott Myers presents a certificate to Troy Jr. High student Cameron Allison of Troy at the Wannemacher Nature Reserve on Sunday. Allison created a new hiking trail through the reserve as his Eagle Scout project. He is a member of Troy Troop 365. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/11/web1_MU2_8489.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/11/web1_MU2_8496.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/11/web1_MU2_8500.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today