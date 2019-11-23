Arrest made in alleged car-jacking

PIQUA — A suspect in an alleged Saturday morning robbery was taken into custody quickly thanks to inter-agency teamwork.

Miami County 911 dispatchers alerted Piqua police to a reported robbery/car-jacking that occurred around 10:30 a.m. on the south end of Piqua.

Initial reports said that a suspect grabbed the driver of a red Honda SUV, pulled the driver from the vehicle, got in, and drove off.

As Piqua police converged on the area where the alleged crime took place, dispatchers at Miami Co. 911 alerted other agencies in the county.

Minutes later, a Troy police officer reported sighting the vehicle southbound on I=75 near Troy. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle stopped without incident.

One male suspect was arrested and transported to Piqua Police Department for processing.

His name and the charges that he will face have not yet been released.

Officer Brett Marrs from the Piqua Police Department and Officer Scott Gates from Troy Police Department handcuff a suspect in an alleged robbery/car-jacking that took place in Piqua on Saturday morning. The arrest took place on southbound I-75 in Troy. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/11/web1_112319mju_ppd_tpd_robberyarrest_webonly.jpg Officer Brett Marrs from the Piqua Police Department and Officer Scott Gates from Troy Police Department handcuff a suspect in an alleged robbery/car-jacking that took place in Piqua on Saturday morning. The arrest took place on southbound I-75 in Troy. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved.

