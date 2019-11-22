Community band plans holiday concerts

MIAMI COUNTY — Three indoor concerts will be presented by the Tippecanoe Community Band in December. More than 50 musicians will be directed by Gail Ahmed, former music educator in Tipp City Schools and adjunct instructor at Edison State Community College in Piqua. The December concert theme is “Carols and Classics,” including audience participation in carol singing, a vocal solo of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” Mel Torme’s “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” and Leroy Anderson’s “Christmas Festival.”

On Friday, Dec. 6 in Tipp City, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. at North Third and West Main streets, directly in front of Zion Lutheran Church. Following the festivities, community members are invited to proceed indoors for the concert that will begin at 7: p.m. in the contemporary fellowship hall of the church, just one block north of Main Street at 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City. Parking and a handicapped accessible entrance are on Walnut Street. Winners of the literary contest, “Where did the Snowman Go?,” sponsored by Tipp City Area Arts Council, will be awarded during intermission. Audience members may enjoy dressing in holiday flair and silly Christmas hats for this event.

The second concert of the season will be presented near downtown Troy at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St. Favorites such as Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” and a Christmas version of Pachabel’s “Canon in D” will delight the audience. Handicapped access is available at the West Canal Street entrance to the church.

Piqua Baptist Church located at 1402 W. High St. on Piqua’s west side, will host the third and final concert, beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Honoring the theme of the season, “Carols and Classics,” music will include sacred selections, winter wonders, and Santa songs. The contemporary sanctuary of the church is easily accessible, with plenty of free parking in the large lot on the north side of the church.

Each of the three concerts will include slightly different selections. All concerts are free and family friendly.

For more information, call 335-1178.