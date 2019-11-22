Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• CONCERT: Join Sugar Grove bluegrass band for a Troy-Hayner Cultural Center Community Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the center. Free. Learn more at TroyHayner.org.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Piqua Optimists Club will host its annual quarter auction fundraiser at 7 p.m. at Romer’s Catering, 201 Robert M. Davis Pkwy., Piqua. This annual fundraiser supports various projects and scholarships for youth in the Piqua community. The event features prizes from local merchants, as well as a raffle. Tickets are $3 and are available for purchase at John Bertke State Farm Insurance, 520 N. Main St., Piqua. Admission with ticket only. Must be 18 or older. Doors open at 6 p.m. A $40 all-in paddle will be available for purchase at the door. A cash bar will be set up and there will be food available for purchase. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page or contact Teresa Anderson at (937) 773-4321.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will offer blood pressure checks at 10 a.m., followed by a board meeting, lunch provided and bingo.

• SOUP-ER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Soup-er Walk program from 7-9 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CHILI: The Troy Fish & Game will serve chili beginning at 6 p.m.

• BAKED CHICKEN: Enjoy a baked chicken dinner at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The cost is $8 and serving begins at 6 p.m.

• EXCEL CLASS: An Excel Spreadshett class, taught by Levi Smith, an instructor from Edison State in Piqua, will be offered at 3 p.m. in the Community Room of J.R. Clarke Public Library. Contact the library at 473-2226 to sign-up so that staff have appropriate materials and bring along your laptop or tablet, but they are not required. Also, if you have other areas of Microsoft Office or Google Apps that you would like to have taught at JR Clarke, contact Cherie at 473-2226.

Saturday

• FREE DINNER: The Covington Eagles and Fields of Grace Worship Center will host a free Thanksgiving dinner from 4-7 p.m. at the Covington Eagles Hall. Enter through the Debra Street entrance to the hall. The meal will consist of turkey, homemade mashed potatoes, gravy, homemade dressing, homemade noodles, green beans, dinner roll, pumpkin or sugar cream pie and drinks. There will be take-outs available from 6-7 p.m. only. There will be a limit of two meals per adult. To pick up a take-out meal, enter through the Debra Street entrance as well. Home deliveries will be made to surrounding communities to individuals and their caretakers who are unable to attend the meal because of being home-bound or being unable to drive. Meals can be reserved by calling (937) 573-4282, Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Thursday, Nov. 21. No calls will be taken the day of the meal. For more information, contact Fields of Grace Worship Center or visit fieldsofgrace.org or Facebook.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will be holding the “All I Want For Christmas” quarter auction at 7:15 p.m. at the Eagle’s Campground, 2252 Troy-Urbana Road, Troy. Doors open at 6 p.m. This year there also will be a Table Top Christmas Tree Silent Auction,” and are welcoming Miami County Locally Grown, a collaboration of vendors who produce locally grown farm products. The museum gift shop will be open. Food and drink items will be available for purchase. Admission is $3 and includes one paddle, with additional paddles available.

• CRAFT SHOW: Hoffman Untied Methodist Church will hold its annual craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church activity center, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. The event will feature 20-plus booths offering a wide variety of items including jewelry, wood crafted items, candles, baked goods and more. The Methodist Women will also offer their homemade, ready-to-cook pot pie by the bag. The Hoffman Cafe will provide coffee and doughnuts, pop, sandwiches, homemade chicken soup, vegetable soup, and a variety of pies. For more information, call 687-5541.

• CRAFT SHOW: The Christiansburg Holiday Bazaar will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Christiansburg Fire Department, 1st Street. The event will include all handcrafted gifts.

• TEEN WII: Teens 12 and up are invited to the Milton-Union Public Library from 3-4 p.m. to play games, watch anime, cosplay and have fun. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• STEAK DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-Bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• WRITER’S CLUB: The Writer’s Club, NaNoWriMo, will be offered Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Founder’s Room. Join the Writer’s Club for National Novel Writing Month. The goal is to write a 50,000 word novel rough draft in 30 days. Group also meets Thursday evenings.

• LASAGNA: The Troy Fish & Game will serve cheese penne lasagna beginning at 6 p.m.

• BINGO: Come for supper, and stay for music bingo. Order off the menu from 6-7:30 p.m., music bingo begins at 7 p.m.

Sunday

• WILD ART: A painting fundraiser will be offered from 1-4 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center. Participants will paint a portrait of a cardinal on a lamppost on a 16-inch-by-20-inch canvas. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide you as you paint. The fee is $35 per person, (ages 13 to adult), and includes refreshments and all materials. Deadline for registration and payment is Saturday, Nov. 23 by 5 p.m. (cash or check only). All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

• LOUNGE SERIES: The Friends of the Piqua Public Library Lounge Series Holiday Cabaret will be at 7 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Fort Piqua Plaza. Tickets are $50 each and available in the library lobby.

• BAZAAR: The village of Casstown will have a holiday bazaar and chili cook off from 2-5 p.m. at Casstown United Methodist Church.

• ROCK HOUNDS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Rock Hounds” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross R0ad, south of Tipp City. Drop by to learn all about rocks. Participants can learn to identify different types of rocks and how they were formed. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast, cooked to order is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving will be from 8-11:00 a.m. Cost is $7 adults, children 10 and under eat for $3.

Monday

• LEGO LANDING GROUP: On the last Monday of every month, the J.R. Clarke Public, 102 E. Spring St., Covington, will hold LEGO Landing Group for kids. Do you wish your child was more creative or perhaps you want your child to be more of a problem solver, then this is the place? Kim Woloch will have new ideas and oversee these projects. This will be held at 3:15 p.m., except for Monday holidays. For more information, call 473-2226.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Participants of this audio club works on individual craft projects while listening to music or on audio book at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. All are welcome and no registration is required. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• MONDAY MATINEE: Relax and enjoy a classic movie at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 12:30 p.m. Re-visit an old favorite film or experience it for the first time. Shirley Temple will be celebrated this month, this week with “Bright Eyes” (1934). Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will offer its Needle It Group at 9:30 a.m.; will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; Euchre at 12:30 p.m.; and Hand & Foot will be at 1 p.m.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• HAMBURGERS: Hamburgers and fries will be available at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5.

Tuesday

• CHAMBER CONCERT: A Drawing Room Chamber Concert will be offered at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The free concert will feature the Western Ohio Tuba Quartet. Learn more at TroyHayner.org.

• TEEN HANGOUT: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to hang out at the Milton-Union Public Library to finish homework, visit with friends or relax from 3-4 p.m. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be held from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library for babies and toddlers to enjoy songs, reading stories, playing, and learning together with their caregiver. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m. and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• THANKSGIVING DINNER: A community Thanksgiving dinner will be from 4:30-7 p.m. at Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher. For those able, a love offering will be received to benefit missions. Meals will be dine-in or carry-out.

Wednesday

• NOVEL TEAS: The Novel Teas Reading Group will meet at 6:30 p..m to discuss “Flight of Dreams,” by Ariel Lawhon. Pick up a copy of the book today. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• LEGOS: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering an afternoon of fun with LEGOs to children in grades kindergarten through sixth grade from 2-3 p.m. Bricks of all sizes will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• FRIED BOLOGNA: The Troy Fish & Game will serve fried bologna beginning at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church in Troy will help boost the blood supply on Thanksgiving Eve by hosting a community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the knit blood donor winter scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Thursday

• FREE MEAL: El Sombrero will offer a traditional Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the restaurant, 1700 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. Meals will be dine-in only. Anyone in the community is invited to enjoy the annual meal.

Nov. 29-31

• HOLIDAY LIGHTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Holiday Lights event at Lost Creek Reserve on weekends through Dec. 29. The Holiday Lights will be on display on Fridays and Saturdays from 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 6-9 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Be transported into a winter wonderland filled with over 50 light displays (over 30 animated). The 1.25-mile driving tour takes you through the woods, down charming farm lanes and past the historic Knoop Homestead aglow with lights. Make this enchanted experience part of your holiday traditions. Fee $10 per car and $30 for small passenger vans — cash only. For more information, visit MiamiCountyParks.com.

Nov. 29

• LEGO VILLAGE: The public can help kick off the holidays with the Bradford Public Library’s LEGO Village. LEGO lovers of all ages are welcome to help staff build the grand display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will finish up on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Be sure to check out the display in December and try your hand at “I Spy” in the village or see if you can find the imposter each week. Patrons with an eagle eye can have a chance to win a LEGO set at the end of December.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will serve pizza beginning at 6 p.m.

• TREE DECORATING: J.R. Clarke is inviting area children to help decorate their little Christmas tree between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Stop in and go to the seocond floor children’s area. All materials are provided free. Light refreshments will be available.

