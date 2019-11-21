Miami County Commissioners approve zoning change for residential development

Following that, the commissioners authorized the purchase of four Microsoft Surface Pro tablets, each with Microsoft Office 2019 standard licenses, three-year extended warranties, and accessories for the Miami County Commissioners’ office from GovConnection, Inc. The cost is not to exceed approximately $8,497.

Later on, the commissioners acknowledged the submission of a fiscal year 2020 Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Ohio Transit Partnership Program grant application and also acknowledged the subsequent grant award in the amount of $63,220. The funding will be used to purchase tablets and related costs for the transit buses in order to give real time data and schedules to the drivers and dispatch, according to the staff report.

• A memorandum of agreement with MCRC, as requested by Juvenile Court, for the provision of an adolescent outreach program for youth referred by Juvenile Court. The cost is $200 per program, not to exceed $10,000 per year. A representative of Juvenile Court said this cost would be funded via a grant.

• A memorandum of agreement with MCRC, as requested by Juvenile Court, for the provision of a shoplifter’s education program for youth referred by Juvenile Court. The cost is $500 per program, not to exceed $5,000.

• A memorandum of agreement with the Miami County Recovery Council (MCRC), as requested by Juvenile Court, for the provision of an alcohol and substance abuse education program for youth referred by the Juvenile Court. The cost is $500 per program, not to exceed $6,000 per year.

• A memorandum of agreement addendum with CASA/GAL of Miami County, Inc. to provide an incentive reimbursement to assist continued growth in services from CASA/GAL of Miami County, Inc. The contract allows CASA/GAL of Miami County, Inc. to bill Juvenile Court $999.75 per quarter if they have achieved outlined goals.

• A memorandum of agreement with CASA/GAL of Miami County, Inc. who will provide volunteers to serve as the court appointed special advocate or guardian for a child for whom placement is being considered by Juvenile Court. The cost shall not exceed $46,000 annually.

During their meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners approved the following agreements:

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners approved a zoning change for a 79-acre tract of land to allow for a planned residential development during its meeting on Thursday.

The commissioners approved a request to change the zoning of 79.366 acres located at 2026 Swailes Road in Troy from general agriculture to single-family residential. Dan Suerdieck of Miami County’s Department of Development said the change would conform with the zoning of the surrounding area, as well as with Miami County’s Comprehensive Plan.

Bart Denlinger of Denlinger & Sons Builders Inc. spoke on behalf of the request. Denlinger said the development would have a homeowners association that would be responsible for paying for the green space and the two retention ponds at the development. He also said the development of that property would help with drainage issues the neighboring Shenandoah neighborhood currently has with water draining off the farm land.

John Bosse of Troy, who lives next to the property, also spoke in favor of the application, saying, “This is a good plan.”

No one spoke against the application.

The commissioners also approved the following zoning applications:

• A request to rezone 2.5 acres located at 7997 Mulberry Grove-Rakestraw Road in Covington from light industrial to single-family residential and to split the property into two lots.

• A request to rezone approximately 0.92 acres at 6900 Newberry-Washington Road in Piqua from agriculture to single-family residential to accommodate a residential home. The remaining acres on that property will remain agricultural.

• A request to rezone approximately 0.67 acres at 14 W. Main St. in Tipp City from business to single-family residential to accommodate a residential home.

Also during their meeting on Thursday, the commissioners approved the purchase of 11 Cisco SFP modules for network switches for the Miami County Jail surveillance system. These are needed to configure the equipment in a high availability configuration that will allow switches to operate even if one failes, reducing the impact to the cameras, according to the staff report. The purchase from MNJ Technologies Direct, Inc. is not to exceed $4,345.

The commissioners also amended a resolution in regard to improvements at the Miami County Animal Shelter. They authorized cost to not exceed $33,000 instead of the previously approved amount of $28,950. The cost will be paid for by a donation from the Robinson Fund. It will pay for Dalton Concrete Construction, Inc. of Troy to provide material and labor to construct a structure to cover the fenced kennels and socialization area, according to the staff report. Commissioner Ted Mercer recused himself from this vote due to being on the board of the Robinson Fund.

Following that, the commissioners authorized a change order with M&T Excavating, LLC for the village of Bradford’s Harrison Avenue reconstruction project to reflect a decrease of approximately $22,239. Suerdieck said this change reflected a reduction of quantities used in the project. The new contract amount, including this change order, is approximately $1,221,316. The commissioners is utilizing CDBG Community Development Allocation and Critical Infrastructure Program funds up to the amount of $340,000 for this project. The village of Bradford is responsible for the payment of the remainder of the contract.

The commissioners then authorized a contract with the Transit System and JFS for the purpose of providing transportation services in Miami County for Medicaid-eligible individuals. This contract will assist participants with transportation to and from Medicaid-approved services and/or appointments. Transit will bill JFS for trips referred by JFS at a cost of $31.12 per trip inside and/or between Miami County cities and towns. The maximum compensation of this contract will not exceed $80,000 and is funded by the Federal Medicaid Assistance Program grant. The commissioners also authorized a prevention, retention, and contingency contract with the Miami County Department of Job and Family Services (JFS) and the Miami County Transit System not to exceed $20,000.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

During their meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners approved the following agreements: • A memorandum of agreement with CASA/GAL of Miami County, Inc. who will provide volunteers to serve as the court appointed special advocate or guardian for a child for whom placement is being considered by Juvenile Court. The cost shall not exceed $46,000 annually. • A memorandum of agreement addendum with CASA/GAL of Miami County, Inc. to provide an incentive reimbursement to assist continued growth in services from CASA/GAL of Miami County, Inc. The contract allows CASA/GAL of Miami County, Inc. to bill Juvenile Court $999.75 per quarter if they have achieved outlined goals. • A memorandum of agreement with the Miami County Recovery Council (MCRC), as requested by Juvenile Court, for the provision of an alcohol and substance abuse education program for youth referred by the Juvenile Court. The cost is $500 per program, not to exceed $6,000 per year. • A memorandum of agreement with MCRC, as requested by Juvenile Court, for the provision of a shoplifter’s education program for youth referred by Juvenile Court. The cost is $500 per program, not to exceed $5,000. • A memorandum of agreement with MCRC, as requested by Juvenile Court, for the provision of an adolescent outreach program for youth referred by Juvenile Court. The cost is $200 per program, not to exceed $10,000 per year. A representative of Juvenile Court said this cost would be funded via a grant. Later on, the commissioners acknowledged the submission of a fiscal year 2020 Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Ohio Transit Partnership Program grant application and also acknowledged the subsequent grant award in the amount of $63,220. The funding will be used to purchase tablets and related costs for the transit buses in order to give real time data and schedules to the drivers and dispatch, according to the staff report. Following that, the commissioners authorized the purchase of four Microsoft Surface Pro tablets, each with Microsoft Office 2019 standard licenses, three-year extended warranties, and accessories for the Miami County Commissioners’ office from GovConnection, Inc. The cost is not to exceed approximately $8,497.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.