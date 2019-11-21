Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports:

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a one-vehicle traffic crash at 8 a.m. on Nov. 15 in the area of Park Avenue and North Sunset Drive. A deer ran into the side of an SUV.

A traffic accident was reported at 11:50 a.m. on Nov. 15 in the area of Clark Avenue and South Wayne Street. The at-fault driver was cited.

There was a traffic accident involving a car and a deer reported at 3:20 p.m. on Nov. 15 on the 5200 block of North County Road 25-A near SS Auto Sales.

A vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at approximately 6 p.m. on Nov. 15 on the 9800 block of North State Route 66.

There was a report of a traffic crash at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 18 in the area of Brentwood and Covington avenues. A driver was cited for failing to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

There was a report of a three-vehicle, non-injury accident at 2:40 p.m. on Nov. 19 on the 8000 block of Looney Road near Winans. A citation was issued.

Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at 4 p.m. on Nov. 19 on the 400 block of South Wayne Street near Ulbrich’s Market. At-fault driver was cited.

An accident with no injuries was reported at 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 19 on the overpass on East Ash Street.

There was a report of a traffic crash with no injuries at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 in the area of East Water and North Main streets. Subject backed into another vehicle while trying to give a semi truck room to turn. Subject was cited.

COUNTERFEITING: An officer responded to the report of a counterfeit bill that was passed at CVS on North College Street at 3 p.m. on Nov. 15. The bill was collected and placed into police evidence.

TRESPASSING: Officer dispatched to a disturbance at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 on the 8200 block of Looney Road at Salvation Army Family Store. A male was warned for trespassing.

Brandon M. Sano, 36, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with an incident reported at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 on the 400 block of Brentwood Avenue.

Police conducted a pedestrian stop on two individuals loitering inside of the Southside Laundromat at approximately 8 a.m. on Nov. 18 on the 200 block of South Wayne Street. Individuals were both warned for criminal trespassing.

Subject stated a known subject threatened to stab her cats at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 18 on the 700 block of North Downing Street. Subject wanted the subject trespassed. He left without issue and was given a ride elsewhere.

Subjects were trespassed from a residence at 9:10 a.m. on Nov. 19 on the 900 block of Park Avenue.

WARRANT: Officer dispatched to a male with a warrant at 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 16 on the 200 block of South Roosevelt. Male was arrested and charged. Daniel K. Roth, 33, of Piqua, was picked up on charges of first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property, fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, first-degree misdemeanor failure to reinstate license, and fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic violence.

A neighboring county agency advised they had a male with a Piqua arrest warrant in their custody on Nov. 18. Custody was exchanged, and the male was transported to the jail without issue. Kevin R. Wiersma, 62, of Piqua, was picked up on first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An officer responded to the report of a disorderly female inside the store at Speedway on Covington Avenue at 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 15. The female was located at another business nearby and warned for panhandling. She was transported to her residence.

Police responded to a call referencing a female subject being verbal with other subjects in a residence at 5:10 p.m. on Nov. 18 on the 700 block of North Downing Street. Upon arrival, the suspect female was located and warned for disorderly conduct.

THEFT: An employee advised two packs of soda were stolen from the Shell station on North Main Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 15. Investigation is pending.

Subject stated his school laptop was stolen out of his unlocked truck at around midnight on Nov. 18 on the 400 block of Adams Street.

A vehicle was reported stolen from behind Cornerstone Veterinary Clinic on the 1200 block of East Ash Street at approximately 4 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Subject stated when she and her family returned home her TV, internet modem, and DVD player were stolen from her unlocked apartment sometime between 4-7 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Piqua Village Apartments on the 1300 block of Covington Avenue.

Victim reported at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 someone took two propane tanks off his porch on the 300 block of Fifth Street.

Complainant advised at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 18 that he had his laptop, DVD player, and medicine stolen by a known suspect who was staying in a tent behind the complainant’s house on Park Avenue. The items were found inside the tent and recovered by the complainant. The complainant also gave the officer numerous credit cards and identification card that was left at his residence by the suspect.

SEX OFFENSE: Police responded along with a squad to the report of a female subject who was sexually assaulted at the Baymont Inn and Suites on East Ash Street at approximately 7 a.m. on Nov. 18. She was transported to UVMC for a medical evaluation.

HIT SKIP: There was a report of a vehicle that struck a handicap sign and a parked vehicle sometime overnight between Nov. 17-18 on the 400 block of West High Street.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of a group of juveniles “banging” on houses and running at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 18 on the 700 block of Summit Street. An officer checked the area and was unable to locate any juveniles.

Police responded to a call referencing two males climbing in a dumpster at approximately 5 p.m. on Nov. 19 on the 900 block of West Ash Street. Reporting party stated the males left on foot but wanted the incident documented.

Subject stated he believed beer cans were being thrown in his yard on multiple occasions due to his political affiliation at 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 19 on the 1700 block of West Grant Street. No evidence was found to support this. It was suggested to the subject to set up cameras.

DOG BITE: Police responded to a call referencing a dog biting a customer at a local business at approximately noon on Nov. 19 on the 400 block of North Main Street. Female victim as transported to the hospital. Owner of the dog was cited. William Walker, 59, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor permitting dogs to bite in connection with this incident.

PHYSICAL CONTROL: There was report of a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Taco Bell on the 1200 block of East Ash Street at 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 19. The vehicle was located, and the female driver was arrested for physical control. Julie R. Counts, 48, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor physical control of vehicle in connection with this incident.