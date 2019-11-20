Troy dad publishes second book

TROY — Troy father Roger Hines II published his second book last month, titled “Miracle G-Tube Recipe: The Pureed Feeding Guide,” just months after the publication of his first book, “CPDAD: My Life as a Special Needs Parent.”

Both books are available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle editions.

Hines’ son Kolton, 17, who lives with cerebral palsy, is fed via gastrostomy tube. Up until about 12 years ago, Kolton was on a liquid formula diet, which Hines said caused several issues, including gagging during feeding and less than optimal weight gain.

Hines and his wife, and Kolton’s mother, Angie, took their concerns to the feeding team and dietitian at Cincinnati Children’s and were able to come up with a new feeding formula to try.

“Basically, we took Kolton’s formula and made it thicker with real food, including a mix of baby food and baby cereals,” Hines said. “I like to call it Kolton’s ‘miracle G-tube diet’ because it’s really been a miracle for him. It’s been the key to his growth and not looking so thin and skinny; it’s made him fill out, grow, and look good and healthy.”

Hines said he hopes his recipe book can provide guidance to parents of children with similar needs to Kolton. He said his book, which is about 25 pages, includes two blank pages to allow readers to take notes and plan their own approach.

Hines hopes to further spread the word about his books by planning speaking events, and to work toward getting his books stocked in local book stores. Last week, he made an appearance at StoryPoint in Troy.

“One of the resident’s daughters had taken my book to her mother, Alice, who said she started reading it right when she got it and when she looked up at the clock she realized she had missed dinner,” Hines said. “She ended up finishing the book that night and started sharing it with other residents. I guess they loved it so much that the director reached out to me asking if I’d come and speak.”

Hines said he visited with a dozen books to hand out and signed them for the residents.

“I talked to them for a little while, read a couple chapters of my book, interacted with them and got to meet Alice, who was the one who really started spreading my book around the facility,” he said. “It was a special moment for all of us and I really enjoyed it.”

Roger Hines II recently visited StoryPoint Troy to speak to residents and read a few excerpts from his recently-released book “CPDad: Special Needs Parenting and Caregiving.” Hines said he was invited by the facility’s director after residents took interest in the book and its author. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/11/web1_roger.jpg Roger Hines II recently visited StoryPoint Troy to speak to residents and read a few excerpts from his recently-released book “CPDad: Special Needs Parenting and Caregiving.” Hines said he was invited by the facility’s director after residents took interest in the book and its author. Courtesy photo.

Aims to spread word about ‘Life as a Special Needs Parent’

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com.

