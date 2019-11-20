City seeks federal funding

“We could not have done this without the support of the city,” Koon said. “We’re very, very proud of our project, and we hope you are also.”

Ruth Koon of the Friends of the Piqua Parks spoke about the group’s recent improvement project on the grassy slopes off of the city’s entrance on Ash Street/U.S. Route 36. The group was able to raise almost $80,000 for the project, and Koon thanked the city of Piqua and the Ohio Department of Transportation for their help and support of the project. Koon said they were able to plant 41 trees and approximately 1,000 plants.

Larry Hamilton of Piqua announced that he will be discussing a presentation called the Community Benefit at the following Miami County libraries: Troy-Miami County Public Library on Dec. 2, Tipp City Public Library on Dec. 9, Piqua Public Library on Dec. 12, Bradford Public Library on Dec. 17, Milton-Union Public Library on Jan. 9, and J.R. Clarke Public Library on Jan. 28. Hamilton said he would announce the times of those presentations at a later date.

Hinds was re-elected in November to the fifth ward commissioner seat on the commission after running unopposed. While Hinds is currently the mayor, the commission will elect one of the sitting commissioners to be the mayor during the first meeting in January. Hinds is eligible to be chosen as mayor again.

Due to a city charter amendment approved by over 60 percent of voters in 2016 and first implemented in 2018, the commission will elect one of the sitting commissioners as mayor during its first meeting in January. Residents do not vote on who the mayor of the city of Piqua will be.

Bill Jaqua of Piqua called for a new mayor, saying the process of the commission nominating one among them to be the new mayor is “unfair.” Jaqua noted recent mayors have been mostly from the fifth ward, Mayor Kazy Hinds’ ward.

During public comment at Tuesday’s Piqua City Commission meeting, Jay Roman of Piqua commented on Piqua’s industry, asking the commissioners to “tell them that culture needs to change.”

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission approved a resolution to allow the city to apply for federal funding for a possible new roundabout, as well as a resurfacing project, during its meeting on Tuesday evening.

The resolution authorizes City Manager Gary Huff to submit an application for Federal Fast Act Funds through the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) for funding for its County Road 25-A and Looney Road intersection improvement project.

“This is just to apply for the grants,” City Engineer Amy Havenar said.

According to Haver, this project would consist of the reconstruction of the intersection of County Road 25-A and Looney Road to include the removal of the traffic signal and the construction of a roundabout.

If approved, the funds would be available to be used for construction in the fiscal year 2025. The estimated local cost is $710,690 — which includes the city’s share of the design work, right-of-way acquisitions, and local portion of the construction cost — with a total estimated construction cost of $1,639,300. The city will also be applying for a grant for up to $500,000 through the Ohio Public Works Commission to help offset the local share.

The funding application will also be for the Looney Road resurfacing project. This project would consist of “curb repairs, pavement repairs, milling, and overlaying of the roadway with a new asphalt surface, the adjustment of manholes, and the placement of all new pavement markings within the project limits,” according to the staff report. The resurfacing project limits would be from County Road 25-A south to Patrizio Place on Looney Road.

If approved, the funds would be available to be used for construction in the fiscal year 2022. The estimated local cost is $535,897 — which includes the design costs and the city’s portion of the construction cost — with a total estimated construction cost of $1,203,889. A portion of the local share will be paid for by the Miami County Engineer as approximately 33 percent of the project between County Road 25-A and East Ash Street is located outside of city limits, according to the staff report. The city has also applied for $300,000 in funding through the Ohio Public Works Commission to help offset the local share of the project.

Huff explained the city needs to get its applications into MVRPC’s funding queue to be considered for these federal grants and that ”there’s no guarantee we’re going to get the funding.”

Huff also said the city is seeking to construct a roundabout in the intersection of County Road 25-A and Looney Road in order to accomodate growth, noting new residents and the expansion of the educational institutions in that area.

“We really believe there’s going to be a lot growth out there,” Huff said.

Commissioner Kris Lee also noted the growth in area, saying “there’s a lot of traffic” and the roundabout could be used to “slow down traffic.”

“It does get clogged up,” Mayor Kazy Hinds said about that intersection.

Commissioner Bill Vogt then spoke in favor of a roundabout.

“I was always anti-roundabout,” Vogt said. “I was so surprised … I eat my words.” He said the city’s current roundabout, located at the intersection of Looney and Garbry roads, has plenty of room and is “much faster” now that the roundabout is there.

Also during its meeting, the commission held the first reading of an ordinance allowing the city to make appropriations for 2020. The total appropriations for the city of Piqua for the year 2020 are approximately $110,938,564, including transfers. The appropriations without transfers are approximately $83,282,920.

The commission then held the first reading of an ordinance relating to the city employees’ vacation and health insurance. This ordinance updates the Piqua Code to clarify that employees who are rehired will have the same benefits as newly hired employees at the city of Piqua. It also sets the benefit year to 2020 for the employee insurance.

The commission also authorized a liquor permit transfer at Hot Head Burrito, located at 1567 Covington Ave., Piqua. The operator intends to offer beer, wine, and liquor at the Piqua location. A representative of the business said they do not intend to become a bar but would like to offer

Then the commission approved levying assessments to pay for the cost of nuisance abatements. The city levies the assessments on a quarterly basis and posts the assessments on its website.

The commission later approved two resolutions involving replats.

Projects include potential roundabout, resurfacing

By Sam Wildow

