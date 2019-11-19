Van Cleve Sixth Grade Building honors veterans

TROY — The students at the Van Cleve Sixth Grade Building honored more than 150 veterans, active duty service members, law enforcement officers, firefighters and other first responders Monday as part of its annual Veterans’ Breakfast and Honor Program.

“This is a very important program for our kids,” Van Cleve principal Matt Siefring said. “It gives them a chance to show their appreciation for the people who make all of their freedoms possible. It’s an outstanding ceremony and we are very grateful to all of those who helped make this possible.”

In addition to a breakfast provided by Miami County Veterans’ Services and Bob Evans of Troy, those in attendance also were treated to music performed by the Troy High School orchestra and the Van Cleve select choir. Troy High School student Brooke Stockslager played “Taps.” Members of the Van Cleve student council also gave an MIA/POW presentation.

The guest speakers for the morning ceremony included city of Troy Mayor Michael Beamish and United States Air Force veteran and Troy High School graduate Amy Cost.

The breakfast was served by Van Cleve student council members, Troy’s The Future Begins Today students and several members of the Troy High School football team.

The following local agencies and businesses made Monday’s breakfast possible: Miami County Veterans’ Services, Bob Evans of Troy, Baird Funeral Home, Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance and Tim Hortons.