ME BOE weighs options for levy funding

By Matt Clevenger

For Miami Valley Today

CASSTOWN — The Miami East Board of Education is considering several upcoming maintenance projects, to be funded by the recent renewal of the district’s 0.8-mill permanent improvement levy.

“On behalf of the district, we’d like to thank the voters of Miami East for their approval of the permanent improvement levy,” superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold said during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Nov. 18. “There are a handful of projects that we’ll be doing at the elementary this summer, making use of the permanent improvement funds.”

Board members are considering several maintenance projects, ranging from remodeling and improving buildings to installing more energy-efficient LED lighting. “We’re already having some discussions about where the LED program goes next year,” Dr. Rappold said. “We’ll start having some discussion about replacing some flooring at the elementary for this coming summer.”

The permanent improvement levy renewal passed with an approval rate of over 68 percent. “I think that’s just a reflection of the job that everyone does around here,” board member Kevin Accurso said. “I’d like to thank the entire staff from top to bottom, on the job that they do around here. I think that showed with the levy approval rate.”

In other business, board members also discussed the district’s recent participation at the 2019 FFA National Convention held October 30 through November 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana. A total of 20 Miami East students attended the convention; the district received a 3-Star National Chapter Award, and FFA member Kylie Blair was named a National Proficiency Finalist in the area of Agricultural Sales-Placement. Miami East graduates Carly Gump, Dylan Hahn and Alex Isbrandt received the American FFA Degree.

“Miami East FFA did extremely well,” Dr. Rappold said. “The kids had a great time, and we heard lots of very nice comments from the chaperones who accompanied the kids. They were just amazed at how respectful and professional our kids are when they are off-campus.”

The board went on to approve several minor changes to district policies, in order to comply with requirements set by North East Ohio Learning Associates (NEOLA). “Most of them are just one-word changes,” Dr. Rappold said of the NEOLA requirements. “We still abide by the attendance rules, even though our students and parents do such a phenomenal job with attendance that we do not have to.”

“Our board policy has to show those changes,” he said. “Our attendance rate for the 2018-2019 school year was over 97 percent; as long as it stays at that rate, we don’t have to abide by some of those house bills.”

Board members also announced several upcoming events, including the 32nd annual senior citizens’ Christmas dinner, and a re-organizational meeting and alternative budget document review scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13. “That would be our only meeting in January,” district treasurer Lisa Fahncke said.

The budget documents must be filed at the auditor’s office by January 15, 2020. “I feel comfortable,” Fahncke said. “It’s getting all the financial statements and all of that prepared; the week before doesn’t give us enough time to do that.”

The senior citizens’ Christmas dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 in the Miami East High School cafeteria. The Christmas dinner is open to anyone 60 years of age or older who lives in the Miami East school district. Reservations are available by calling 335-7070, Ext. 3001, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“We’re getting quite a few folks who are calling in RSVP-ing,” Dr. Rappold said.

The Miami East BOE’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.