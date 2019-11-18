Calling Around Covington: Covington Christian Church offering up tasty treats

It is nearly the holiday season for the year 2019. That means a busy time here in Rowdytown, with several events taking place before Turkey Day kicks off the “official” Christmas season.

This Saturday, Nov. 23, the Covington Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 3998 and Fields of Grace Worship Center will host their annual free Thanksgiving dinner from 4-7 p.m. at the Covington Eagles Hall. Please enter the Eagles Hall through the Debra Street entrance. The traditional meal this year will consist of turkey, homemade mashed potatoes, gravy, homemade dressing, homemade noodles, green beans, dinner roll, pumpkin pie, or Mrs. Wick’s sugar cream pie, and drinks. There will also be take-out meals available from 6-7 p.m. only, with a limit of two meals per adult.

Home deliveries will be made in Covington and surrounding communities, to individuals and their caretakers who are unable to attend the meal, because of being homebound or simply unable to drive. These home-delivered Thanksgiving meals may be reserved by calling Fields of Grace at 573-4282, during their Tuesday through Thursday office hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Orders will be taken until this Thursday, Nov. 21, and no calls can be answered the day of the meal. For more information, contact Fields of Grace Worship Center, or visit fieldsofgrace.org or Facebook. This dinner will be a lot of homemade deliciousness.

Next on the pre-Thanksgiving Day agenda, the Covington Community Thanksgiving Dinner and Service will take place next Wednesday, Nov. 27, on Thanksgiving Eve. This annual event is sponsored by the Covington Ministerial Association, along with area churches and Batdorf’s Red Barn Catering. Dinner will be served from 5-6:30 p.m., with the Community Thanksgiving Service beginning at 7 p.m. This event is totally free to the public. They’ll be serving turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail, dinner rolls, drinks and dessert. The dinner and worship service will take place at the Covington Christian Church, 115 N. Pearl St. Dinner is in the handicapped-accessible basement dining room, and the worship service is in the handicapped-accessible sanctuary on the first floor. We have a lot to be thankful for in our little village, so the Ministerial Association would like to invite all our community to come and give thanks together.

Lastly for this column, there are a few events of interest upcoming at the J.R. Clarke Public Library. This Friday, Nov. 22, will be the Beginner’s Excel Spreadsheet Class. This is an opportunity to learn all the basics of Microsoft Excel. This class will be taught by Levi Smith, instructor from Edison State College. It is the second in a series. If you have tried Excel and wish to learn more about it, this is your opportunity. It will be held in the lower-level Community Room of J.R. Clarke Public Library. Contact the library at 473-2226 to sign-up so that appropriate materials are ready. And one may bring along a laptop or tablet, but they are not required. Also, if anyone has other areas of Microsoft Office or Google Apps that you’d like to see taught at J.R. Clarke, contact Cherie at 473-2226.

Also at the library, next Friday, Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., J.R. Clarke is inviting all the little, and big, girls and boys to help decorate their ‘Little Christmas Tree’. Just bring the kiddos up to the second-floor children’s area next Friday. All materials are provided free to all and light refreshments will also be had. J.R. Clarke will be open Wednesday, Nov. 27, but will close a few hours early, at 5 p.m. On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, the library will be closed.

And on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m., Joanie’s Floral Design’s ‘Christmas Decorating Workshop’ is coming J.R. Clarke. Joanie is noted for her outstanding designs of floral art. This workshop will include each person creating a table centerpiece and one other item, all in natural fresh pines and evergreens. The cost is $25, with checks made payable to Joanie’s Floral Design. There is a $10 cost to hold a place for each person coming to the workshop. So please sign up early, because this hands-on workshop will fill up quickly. Contact the library at 473-2226 to sign up or with any questions.

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

