Area briefs

Free meal offered

FLETCHER — Fletcher United Methodist Church will offer a free Thanksgiving meal from 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 at the church, 205 Walnut St., Fletcher. Meals will be dine-in or carry-out.

Tax-Aide needs volunteers

MIAMI COUNTY — Tax-Aide seeks volunteers The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program, which provides free tax preparation at the Miami Valley Centre Mall in Piqua, Senior Citizens Center and the Troy-Miami County Library in Troy, and nearly 225 other locations across Ohio, is seeking volunteers for next year.

Last tax season, Tax-Aide had to turn away countless seniors because more people wanted the service than volunteers could help. Demand is expected to be even greater next year because of ongoing changes to the tax law. Across Ohio each year more than 1,500 volunteers prepared tax returns at hundreds of senior centers, libraries and churches from early February through mid-April.

This year, 57 volunteers in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Miami and Shelby counties working at 14 locations prepared 4,255 federal and state tax returns, saving local residents an estimated $85,000 in tax preparation fees. Anyone who does his own taxes on a commercially available program, such as TurboTax, is an ideal candidate for the volunteer opportunity. Volunteers receive IRS-approved training, use IRS-provided tax software and equipment and are mentored throughout the tax season. Volunteers are asked to work at least one day a week during the 10- to 11-week tax season.

For more information about volunteering, contact Tax-Aide administrative coordinator Thomas Beattie at (937) 778-0339 or twbeattie@woh.rr.com, or go to the Ohio Tax-Aide website at ohiotaxaide.org.

Help veterans receive a wreath

PIQUA — Scott Family McDonald’s is collecting donations until Dec. 2 for Piqua veterans through Wreaths across America. The goal is to raise $5,500 to place a total of 1,000 wreaths in Piqua cemeteries.

Wreaths across America is a non-profit organization that began as one man’s annual tribute to our veterans. Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, their mission is to remember, honor and teach by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 1,600 locations in all 50 U.S. states.

Four hundred and fifty wreaths have been donated in Piqua so far. To further help the cause, donate by visiting either Scott Family McDonald’s location in Piqua at 995 E. Ash St. or 1546 Covington Ave. Physical donations at these locations garnish a special pricing: buy two wreaths for $15 and receive a third one free. You can also donate on their website to benefit all other cities at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

Scott Family McDonald’s will be matching the first $1000 donated at their Piqua locations. They challenge other local businesses to join in by adding to their match. Businesses can call (937) 773-7200 to set up a match donation.