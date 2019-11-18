Piqua holds Holiday Horse Parade

Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today
The fourth annual Downtown Holiday Horse Parade was held in Piqua on Saturday evening, bringing crowds of community members to Main, Greene, Downing, High, and Wayne streets. Over 40 different groups participated in the event, like the Silver Lining Drill Team seen above, including horse-drawn carriages, hitches, and riders all outfitted with holiday lights.
Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today The fourth annual Downtown Holiday Horse Parade was held in Piqua on Saturday evening, bringing crowds of community members to Main, Greene, Downing, High, and Wayne streets. Over 40 different groups participated in the event, like the Silver Lining Drill Team seen above, including horse-drawn carriages, hitches, and riders all outfitted with holiday lights.