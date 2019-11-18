Man arraigned on child endangering

PIQUA — A local man was arraigned on a child endangering charge on Monday in Miami County Municipal Court following the mobile home fire that occurred in the Paris Court Mobile Home Park on Friday.

Jeremy S. Slife, 42, who has previous addresses in Sidney and Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor child endangering in connection with this fire after he reportedly admitted to Miami County Sheriff’s deputies that he had been aware that one of the juveniles he was watching was playing with “rubbing alcohol and a lighter.”

The fire was reported at the Paris Court Mobile Home Park at 10220 North County Road 25-A at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday. Piqua and Fletcher fire departments responded to the report of a mobile home on fire and a juvenile victim suffering from burns. A tanker and an engine from Lockington were also requested. The mobile home was later reported as a total loss, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other nearby trailers.

According to Municipal Court records, Slife stated he and four children were inside the trailer watching television when “the next thing he knew,” one of the juveniles was on fire and a leather couch was also on fire.

Slife admitted that he knew one of the juvniles “was playing with a full bottle of rubbing alcohol and a lighter,” according to court records. Slife stated he had taken a lighter away from the juvenile earlier in the day, but the juvenile “had found another BIC lighter and was playing with it.” Slife told deputies “that he cannot control the kids at his residence and that they are all trouble makers.” Slife also said he was drinking a 22-ounce can of beer prior to the fire.

A 13-year-old female juvenile was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained from the fire. Court records state that Slife said the juvenile victim’s “whole body was engulfed in flames and that she was burnt pretty badly.” According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, the victim suffered second- and third-degree burns on the left side of her body.

Sheriff’s deputies advised Slife that he was being arrested for child endangering due to him allowing the juvenile “to play with a lighter and a bottle of rubbing alcohol while he was drinking alcoholic beverages.”

No other children were reported injured following the fire. Firefighters cleared the scene at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, and no firefighters were injured.

Slife is continuing to be held at the Miami County Jail on a bond of $3,000.

By Sam Wildow

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

