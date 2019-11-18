Area briefs

Hite gives presentation

TIPP CITY — Story Point of Troy provided lunch and a door prize for the Tipp City Seniors Inc. weekly luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Andy Hite gave a historical presentation on the Johnston Farm in Piqua and the many outings enjoyed by children groups as well as adult groups throughout the year.

Learn about holidays in other cultures

TIPP CITY — If you’re a fan of American Girl dolls and books, or you just want to learn more about how the holidays are celebrated in different cultures during different times in American history, then you’ll enjoy these four programs offered by Tipp Monroe Community Services:

• Kit’s Surprise and Christmas During the Depression: Monday, Nov. 25, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

• Kirsten’s Surprise and St. Lucia Day: Monday, Dec. 2, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

• Josefina’s Surprise and Las Posadas: Monday, Dec. 9, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

• Candlelight for Rebecca and Hanukkah: Monday Dec. 16, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Bring your American Girl Dolls and books to share with others. Snacks and crafts will be provided. All classes are the the TMCS Building located at 3 E. Main St., Tipp City. To register for this class, visit tmcomservices.org.

Quarter auction set

PIQUA — The Piqua Optimists Club will host its annual quarter auction fundraiser at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at Romer’s Catering, 201 Robert M. Davis Pkwy., Piqua. This annual fundraiser supports various projects and scholarships for youth in the Piqua community. The event features prizes from local merchants, as well as a raffle.

Tickets are $3 and are available for purchase at John Bertke State Farm Insurance, 520 N. Main St., Piqua. Admission with ticket only. Must be 18 or older. Auction begins at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. A $40 all-in paddle will be available for purchase at the door. A cash bar will be set up and there will be food available for purchase.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page or contact Teresa Anderson at (937) 773-4321.