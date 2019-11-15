Commission to consider fund application for roundabout

Following the nomination deadline, photos will be captured of each nominated home or business and the committee will meet to select five awards.

Nominations can be sent to: City of Piqua, Residence Pride Committee, 201 W. Water Street, Piqua, OH 45356.

The Residence Pride Committee will be receiving nominations for Holiday Light Displays throughout the city. Channel that inner “Ralphie-Christmas Story spirit” and let the decorating begin!

New this year will be the city of Piqua’s the Residence Pride Holiday Edition-Festival of Lights for Piqua Residents, including homes and businesses.

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission will consider a resolution to allow the city to apply for federal funding for a possible new roundabout, as well as a resurfacing project, during its upcoming meeting on Tuesday evening.

The resolution would authorize City Manager Gary Huff to submit an application for Federal Fast Act Funds through the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission for funding for its County Road 25-A and Looney Road intersection improvement project. According to the staff report, this project would consist of the reconstruction of the intersection of County Road 25-A and Looney Road “to include the removal of the traffic signal and the construction of a roundabout.”

If approved, the funds would be available to be used for construction in the fiscal year 2025. The estimated local cost is $710,690 — which includes the city’s share of the design work, right-of-way acquisitions, and local portion of the construction cost — with a total estimated construction cost of $1,639,300. The city will also be applying for a grant for up to $500,000 through the Ohio Public Works Commission to help offset the local share.

The funding application would also be for the Looney Road resurfacing project. This project would consist of “curb repairs, pavement repairs, milling, and overlaying of the roadway with a new asphalt surface, the adjustment of manholes, and the placement of all new pavement markings within the project limits,” according to the staff report. The resurfacing project limits would be from County Road 25-A south to Patrizio Place on Looney Road.

If approved, the funds would be available to be used for construction in the fiscal year 2022. The estimated local cost is $535,897 — which includes the design costs and the city’s portion of the construction cost — with a total estimated construction cost of $1,203,889. A portion of the local share will be paid for by the Miami County Engineer as approximately 33 percent of the project between County Road 25-A and East Ash Street is located outside of city limits, according to the staff report. The city has also applied for $300,000 in funding through the Ohio Public Works Commission to help offset the local share of the project.

Also during its meeting, the commission will be holding the first reading of an ordinance allowing the city to make appropriations for 2020. The total appropriations for the city of Piqua for the year 2020 are approximately $110,938,564, including transfers. The appropriations without transfers are approximately $83,282,920.

The commission will then hold the first reading of an ordinance relating to the city employees’ vacation and health insurance. This ordinance updates the Piqua Code to clarify that employees who are rehired will have the same benefits as newly hired employees at the city of Piqua. It also sets the benefit year to 2020 for the employee insurance.

The commission will also vote on authorizing a liquor permit transfer at Hot Head Burrito, located at 1567 Covington Avenue in Piqua. The operator intends to offer beer, wine, and liquor at the Piqua location.

Then the commission will vote on levying assessments to pay for the cost of nuisance abatements and later consider two resolutions involving replats.

The commission will also recognize the city’s recent Government Academy graduates.

This meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in commission chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, which is located at 201 W. Water Street in Piqua.

The commission will also be holding a special meeting with the city manager and finance director to review the 2020 budget for the city of Piqua. The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, in the administrative conference room on the second floor of the municipal building.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

