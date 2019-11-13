TCT presents ‘A Christmas Carol’

Ebeneezer Scrooge, played by Michael Maxson of Conover, front right, plays a scene from the Troy Civic Theatrevproduction of “A Christmas Carol,” at the Barn in the Park during a Wednesday dress rehearsal. Visit troycivictheatre.com for dates, times and prices of the upcoming performance.
